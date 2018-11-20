Talk about a holiday surprise! In the Tuesday, November 20, episode of The Conners, perfectly titled “Miracles,” the entire Conner family received quite the surprise: Becky (Lecy Goranson) is pregnant.

“I wasn’t nauseas at work because I was hungover, Dad. I was sick because I’m pregnant,” she announced to the family, who were just as shocked as she was. Due to her age, her doctor had previously told her she had “less than a 5 percent chance” of getting pregnant.

“I had unsafe sex and it worked,” she proudly announced. For the most part, Becky was thrilled, but she did admit, “I wish Mom (Roseanne Barr) was here. She would be so excited.”

Meanwhile, Dan (John Goodman) had another worry: the father. Becky revealed that it was a one-night stand and a “stranger,” who she didn’t need in her life. Her dad wasn’t too thrilled, telling her that the father deserved to know. He also fired her from her second job (working construction for him), meaning she was extremely short on money.

Later in the episode, Becky admitted to Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) that she actually didn’t know who the father was, because she had slept with the restaurant’s manager and the restaurant’s busboy. After finding out the manager had had a vasectomy, she came face-to-face with Emilio, the busboy, who was eager to convince her to let him be part of the baby’s life.

He’s not the only one. A couple that Becky is friends with came into the restaurant and revealed to her that they had been trying to get pregnant. When Becky walked away, they discussed possibly adopting her baby.

The Conners airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

