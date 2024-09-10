Below Deck Mediterranean‘s newest episode featured a surprising moment as Ellie Dubaich hung out topless in her cabin while cameras were rolling.

During the Monday, September 9, episode, Ellie was filmed spray tanning her body while filming the hit Bravo series. Ellie was seen standing in her cabin — while new stew Carrie O’Neill was directly behind her — and looking at her work in the mirror. Ellie ended up accidentally knocking into Carrie and getting her clothes dirty with the tanning solution.

The NSFW scene is rare for the Below Deck franchise since most footage from the crew cabins has been much more tame. There have been several instances in the past when people were seen hooking up or changing but Below Deck cast members usually find ways not to be nude on screen.

Despite being filmed at all times for the show, cast members have spoken to Us Weekly before about how quickly they forgot that they were being recorded. Bri Muller, Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford, Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallager have all discussed how they adapted to everything being caught on tape.

“I think [it took me] at least a week,” Jono told Us last month. “Because the boat is full of tight spaces, so even maneuvering with other people around [is difficult]. And then the cameras are huge and it is the physical aspect of getting used to it. Then I guess there is the mental aspect of someone watching me all the time. Or I have a mic on all the time.”

Jono joked that there was no privacy for anything, adding, “There are times where you’re like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t pick my nose right now.’ It took a while but at a certain point I started enjoying it.”

As for Bri, she seamlessly got used to the cameras being around. “There were moments where I’d turn around really quick and then you head-butt one of the camera guys,” Bri recalled. “But I feel like I got used to it very quickly. Actually, it just became so normal after the first three days, you get adjusted very quickly.”

Joe and Nathan also weighed in on how long it took for them to pay no attention to the cameras. According to the lead deckhand, the concern went away “after a day or two” of being on board.

“If you’re true to yourself and you’re confident that you’re going to fulfill this position, It just becomes natural. And you forget about them,” Joe said before joking, “Which is quite worrying because we do very, very questionable stuff.”

Nathan added: “If you’re not putting on a front, you don’t have to maintain something for too long. If you’re totally yourself, you settle in.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.