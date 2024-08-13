Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Katie Flood revealed she dealt with issues while working with Ellie Dubaich.

During the Monday, August 12, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Katie was asked how she would deal with Ellie and Bri Muller’s feud.

“I’ve actually experienced the same situation. Ellie used to work for me,” Katie, who appeared on season 6 of Below Deck Med, said before joking about the “plot twist” revelation.

Katie didn’t offer any more details but did offer advice.

“It’s a really hard situation and how Aesha [Scott] was saying, she’s getting [Ellie’s] side and then getting Bri’s side,” she noted. “It puts you in a really [weird] situation because you don’t know who is telling the truth.”

Katie continued: “It’s all about communication, and I would have just nipped it in the bud right at the beginning and told them to both get over it.”

After initially becoming close on the Mustique, Bri and Ellie ended up divided due to their mutual interest in lead deckhand Joe Bradley. Ellie wasn’t happy about Bri making out with Joe during a crew night out, and the drama bled into their professional lives.

Ellie specifically accused Bri of trying to sabotage her, which led to Captain Sandy Yawn nearly firing both of them. Both stews kept their jobs but they continue to face issues on board.

Bri recently opened up to Us Weekly about how frustrated she felt by the situation. “You don’t understand how much anger and rage I had inside of my body,” she exclusively told Us last month about nearly getting let go. “I was like, ‘If I’m going down, she’s going down with me.'”

According to Bri, the problems won’t stop there. “I’m just going to say it’s going to be a whole load of ups and downs — a really hectic roller-coaster ride,” she added. “I think everyone should just buckle up and carry on watching.”

Ellie also addressed the backlash against her by issuing a public apology to Bri.

“Yes, everything! Just to sum it all up, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my actions, and I’m actually glad I’ve had this opportunity to see myself through somebody else’s eyes,” Ellie said during a WWHL appearance earlier this month.

Ellie said her opinion on her behavior has recently changed, noting, “In our daily lives, sometimes we are assholes to other people but we always see it from our perspective. And maybe we feel justified because somebody did something that deserved that. But we never get to see ourselves from the other person’s perspective.”

Watching season 9 back made Ellie want to take back some of her behavior.

“I realized that sometimes we are the villain in their story. And that’s who I was in Bri’s story and I truly regret that,” she concluded. “I should have been professional. I should have put my emotions aside. And I should have lifted her up and made her feel stronger and find strength in herself. So I regret that.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.