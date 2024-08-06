Ellie Dubaich issued a public apology to Bri Muller after receiving backlash from Below Deck Mediterranean viewers for her onscreen behavior.

During the Monday, August 5, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the host asked Ellie if there was anything she wanted to address.

“Yes, everything! Just to sum it all up, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my actions, and I’m actually glad I’ve had this opportunity to see myself through somebody else’s eyes,” Ellie said about how her issues with Bri played out on the hit Bravo series.

Ellie noted that her opinion on her behavior has recently changed, adding, “In our daily lives, sometimes we are assholes to other people but we always see it from our perspective. And maybe we feel justified because somebody did something that deserved that. But we never get to see ourselves from the other person’s perspective.”

Related: Biggest 'Below Deck' Feuds — and Where the Relationships Stand Today Viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV feuds since the Below Deck franchise debuted. The show’s spinoff series Below Deck Mediterranean shocked viewers when Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn‘s inability to see eye to eye turned into the most memorable firing to date. Since the captain joined […]

After season 9 started to air, Ellie had some regrets she wanted to express.

“I realized that sometimes we are the villain in their story. And that’s who I was in Bri’s story and I truly regret that,” she continued. “I should have been professional. I should have put my emotions aside. And I should have lifted her up and made her feel stronger and find strength in herself. So I regret that.”

Ellie’s surprising statement comes as fans continue to question her behavior toward Bri. After initially forming a friendship, Bri and Ellie developed tension due to their mutual interest in lead deckhand Joe Bradley. Ellie wasn’t thrilled to hear that Bri made out with Joe during a crew night out and the stews never really got back to a pleasant place.

Related: Below Deck Mediterranean’s Biggest Drama Through the Years As soon as you step foot on a Below Deck Mediterranean charter yacht, you’re guaranteed one thing: a whole lot of drama. Throughout its Bravo run, crew members like Captain Sandy Yawn, Hannah Ferrier, Malia White and more have been know to butt heads with each other — all with the purpose of delivering a […]

Their personal issues ultimately affected their jobs when Ellie accused Bri of trying to sabotage her. This led to Captain Sandy Yawn nearly firing both of them — and it doesn’t seem like they are in the clear yet.

Which ‘Below Deck’ Spinoff Is the Best?

Bri recently opened up to Us Weekly about how frustrated she felt by the situation. “You don’t understand how much anger and rage I had inside of my body,” she exclusively told Us last month about nearly being let go due to her drama with Ellie. “I was like, ‘If I’m going down, she’s going down with me.'”

The third stew hinted that the tension won’t stop there, adding, “I’m just going to say it’s going to be a whole load of ups and downs — a really hectic roller-coaster ride. I think everyone should just buckle up and carry on watching.”

Related: ‘Below Deck’ Cast Through the Years: A Guide to Who’s Dated Who The cast of Below Deck and its spinoff series will do just about anything for love … or at least to have a fun crew hookup. After seven seasons of the Bravo series — with more than 100 episodes — there have been plenty of romances to watch unfold. Add in the Below Deck Mediterranean flings and Below Deck Sailing […]

Ellie, meanwhile, admitted to seeing the issues differently now.

“There was a bit of miscommunication in the very beginning because Bri was attracted to him — but she never really vocalized that to me,” she explained to Us in June. “I felt like I made it a bit more obvious to her in some of our conversations we had.”

Despite the love triangle, Ellie isn’t turned off boatmances completely. “It’s impossible for sure,” she told Us about not dating in the workplace. “But I would definitely try to avoid situations like this going forward.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.