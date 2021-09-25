Dealing with the past. Bobby Giancola opened up about the circumstances that led to his fight with Hannah Ferrier during season 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean — and he admitted that he had regrets about some of what went down between them.

“I wish I would have walked away. It’s one of those things where, when alcohol is infused on both ends, it’s hard to agree to disagree and just curb it for another day,” Bobby, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly during a joint interview with Colin Macy-O’Toole. “Honestly, I think a lot of the fights that happened between Hannah and I were [based on] major miscommunication.”

In season 2 of the Bravo series, Bobby and Hannah, 34, found themselves at odds when he accused the chief stew of talking badly about him to Malia White.

“I was on a TV show. So there was things I would ask someone and I would get a yes from them. But then in [Hannah’s] eyes it was a no because in the real yachting world, we can’t do that,” the deckhand noted. “But I’m, like, ‘We’re filming a TV show with rules [that] can be bent a little bit.’ So that’s where I think our butting heads happened a lot.”

Although some of the tension between Bobby and Hannah escalated because of different points of view, issues from “outside of the show” definitely added to it in season 2.

“It was hard in between the first two seasons. Our crazy drama happened between us off camera and it just spilled over into the second season. And nobody understood why I would, like, lose my temper over Hannah over something small,” Bobby told Us. “But for me it wasn’t small because it was a continuing thing that had been happening over the last couple of years.”

Bobby and Hannah’s relationship took a turn for the worse after he compared her talking to Malia, 31, to past issues that included their coworker Lauren Cohen. At the time, Bobby claimed that Hannah’s interference made his relationship with Lauren take a turn.

“It was because Hannah was doing this consistently. Obviously this was before season 2, so nobody knew,” he added. “But it was an accumulation of things. I went to Lauren to have my back. And that’s when it was, like, I almost quit the show. Because both of these girls [were] lying. It was just a lot coming down on me and it was very overwhelming and I almost left. But then they talked me into staying.”

Although Bobby heard that Hannah was talking negatively about him to people like Lauren, the Australia native previously offered her side of the story.

“The argument stemmed from Bobby believing I had dissed him to Lauren in New York — when I hadn’t. He didn’t have the decency to approach me and discuss it,” Hannah told Bravo TV in May 2017. “Instead he waited, and when Malia made a joke with him, he lost his cool and started an argument with me. At the time, I genuinely had absolutely no idea what he was talking about.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp