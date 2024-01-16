The relationships on season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean are getting even more complicated as Jessika Asai gets back at Luka Brunton by making out with Max Salvador.

During the newest episode, which aired on Monday, January 15, Bravo offered a sneak peek at next week’s season finale. In the clip, Natalya Scudder is seen joining the crew on their last night out after leaving the Mustique earlier this season. Her flirty relationship with Luka heats back up — as Jessika watches it unfold.

“Why do you want me to stay in your hotel room for the next two nights? Jessika asked after hearing about Luka sending “flirty” texts to other women. “He’s playing games. If they can, why can’t I?”

In another scene, Luka hinted at his offscreen connections, saying, “I got backups. Hundred percent.” Jessika subsequently ended up kissing Max — in front of Lily Davison — after seeing Natalya and Luka together.

“He’s a good kisser. I’m just saying,” Jessika told Lily, who flirted with Max earlier in the season.

Luka has had a busy season trying to juggle his job as a bosun alongside a very active love life. He initially developed a flirtationship with Natalya that didn’t get far because she was still conflicted about her open relationship with an offscreen boyfriend.

The pair made out a few times before Natalya left the boat and kept in touch for the rest of the charter season. “Imagine if people found out I was texting Natalya,” he told cameras during an episode earlier this month.

Luka later decided to act on his feelings for Jessika, which turned into a season-long fling. The duo, however, were not on the same page about what happens to their relationship after filming comes to an end.

“Just because [Jess and I] are hooking up and maybe I don’t want to be in a relationship doesn’t mean I don’t care about her. Everyone has their feelings,” Luke said in a January episode. “I never said to Jess that I wanted a relationship. So there’s no strings.”

Jessika, for her part, tried to play it cool even though she wanted something concrete with Luka.

“This whole situation is really annoying. But at the same time, it is not my business on who he is talking to,” she told the cameras. “I’m not going to deprive myself of having fun. I’m just going to go into all of this with my eyes open.”

In addition to his complicated romance with Jessika while remaining in touch with Natalya, Luka was also in contact with alum Katie Flood. He previously told Captain Sandy that he was on friendly terms with the chief stew.

“I’ve known Katie for, like, four years. She used to date one of my friends, and I know that she’s worked with Sandy in the past,” he said in a December 2023 episode. “My history [with her]? We don’t really have any history. We’ve hung out a few times. What are you trying to get at?”

Despite denying a romantic connection with Katie, Luka had everyone questioning where he stood with every woman in his life. He ultimately didn’t end up with anyone from the Below Deck franchise because he got back together with an ex-girlfriend instead.

“I’m in a relationship at the moment. [I’m] back with my partner that I was with before the show,” Luka exclusively revealed to Us Weekly during BravoCon in November 2023. “We split up [before] the show and we’re back together now. I don’t think she’s watching [this season]. It’s probably good.”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.