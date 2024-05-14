While addressing his issues with the crew, Captain Kerry Titheradge accomplished a Below Deck first by doing cabin inspections on screen.

In the trailer for next week’s episode, which airs on Monday, May 20, Kerry is seen getting frustrated when he notices both the interior and exterior not giving it their all. “This is the last charter so let’s make this the best one ever,” he reminds everyone in a sneak peek clip.

Another scene shows Kerry frustrated with a messy part of the boat, saying, “We don’t eat when the guest area is [not sorted out]. “Schoolboy errors are unacceptable.”

Kerry chooses to discipline the crew despite it being the final charter. “At six o’clock tonight, cabin inspections,” he notes before more footage captures his disappointment. “What the hell is going on in here?”

After Kerry goes into someone’s cabin, he gets increasingly frustrated with the state of the rooms, saying, “It’s a huge slap in the face. Blatant disrespect. It’s f—king beyond words.”

The captain hasn’t been afraid to lay down the law after taking over for Captain Lee Rosbach. Kerry, who was previously introduced to viewers on Below Deck Adventure, made headlines when he replaced Lee immediately after his 10-year anniversary on the show.

“I know I have big shoes to fill — but I like it that way,” Kerry said during an episode earlier this season. “We all have good days full of rainbows and unicorns and then we have some bad days. I expect perfection. You work hard, you will be rewarded. You f—k around, and I will f—king turn in a heartbeat.”

Bravo viewers have since seen Kerry weather many storms such as having to fire Jared Woodin and Anthony Iracane. Kerry also had to deal with a shakeup when Cat Baugh exited St. David in the middle of charter season.

Before season 11 premiered on Bravo, Kerry teased several cast exits, telling Us Weekly in February, “I think we may have reached the record of firings this season.”

Kerry said he made it a priority not to “make judgments” about the cast before getting to know everyone.

“I try not to make judgments when they turn up. It’s important to look at their CVs,” he told Us. “This year I made a decision that I wasn’t going to give stripes out. I wasn’t going to allocate anyone full-time on something before knowing how they work, who they are and what attitude they bring to the team. That was great. That really enabled me to make a decision that I’m proud of and that worked for the season. So that was cool.”

Kerry also revealed how each Below Deck captain reacted to his transition from Below Deck Adventure.

“Everybody [reached out]. On the way down to Grenada, I was chatting with Lee in the car. He was talking about the boat. He talked about Fraser [Olender] and Ben [Willoughby],” he explained. “[Captain] Jason [Chambers] reached out. [Captain] Glenn [Shephard] reached out. We pick on each other a lot, so he calls me his stunt double. It’s a big family. We genuinely are. It’s great.”

Below Deck season 11 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.