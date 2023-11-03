Captain Kerry Titheradge is taking over for Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck — and he is already setting his own rules.

“I know I have big shoes to fill — but I like it that way,” Kerry said in the Below Deck season 11 trailer, which premiered at BravoCon on Friday, November 3. “We all have good days full of rainbows and unicorns and then we have some bad days. I expect perfection. You work hard, you will be rewarded. You f—k around, and I will f—king turn in a heartbeat.”

Season 11 of the hit series returns to Bravo in February 2024 with Kerry taking over for Lee. Below Deck fans, however, are already familiar with Kerry after he led the team on Below Deck Adventure, which aired earlier this year.

Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby join Kerry in Grenada after appearing on season 10. New crew members include chef Anthony Iracane, bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Marie “Sunny” Marquis and Kyle Stillie and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier and Barbie Pascual.

In the sneak peek clip, Kerry has his hands full as he deals with hookups, demanding guests and the usual Below Deck drama. Fraser, meanwhile, seemingly crosses the line by kissing a charter guest, which is usually considered off limits by most captains.

Fraser and Ben also end up at odds while running their respective departments.

“Please don’t get involved in interior drama,” Fraser tells Ben, who responds, “Mate, you’ve had way more people let go on your side. End of story.”

Later in the video, Kerry appears to be at his wits end with a crew member. “The easiest part of being a captain is driving the boat. The hard part is the crew,” he says about an undisclosed issue. “I am so f—king mad. It is a total disregard of my authority.”

Us Weekly broke the news in February that Lee would no longer appear on Below Deck after a decade-long run.

Kerry previously praised his bond with Lee — who gave him advice about joining the franchise.

“‘Be yourself. Be that same guy I was playing golf with,’” he told Us in February, referring to his first meeting with Lee at a golf tournament. “And then I asked him about social media and how to do that. I said, ‘I heard I should get someone to do it, so I don’t get caught up in it.’ He goes, ‘No, do your own social media. Don’t let anyone do that.’”

Kerry recalled receiving support from the OG Below Deck star when they crossed paths at BravoCon.

“The show hadn’t been out yet, but we got a chat and he’s like, ‘Man, you’re gonna do great. You’re gonna do really good. I can see it,’” he continued at the time. “He says, ‘You’re gonna do fantastic in this franchise.’ And then he chatted with my daughter. It was cool.”

Lee, for his part, admitted he wasn’t expecting to leave Below Deck, telling Us in May, “That came right out of left field. I did not see that one coming at all.”

The reality star said he didn’t receive an exact reason for the decision.

“We would like to move in a new direction,” Lee recalled being told about his offscreen exit. “But I mean, that’s kind of a cliche that everybody uses when they find themselves in that situation where they’re going to let somebody go. ‘I’m going to move in a new direction. We want to freshen it up a little.’ [They are] tired cliches that get overused.”

Lee has since teamed up with former Below Deck costar Kate Chastain for Bravo’s Coach Talk With Captain Lee and Kate. He also hasn’t ruled out returning to Below Deck if he gets a call from the network.

“If they found that they needed me back on the show, I’d go back,” he shared at the time. “I’ve done it for 10 years and I would kind of like to — if I’m going to make an exit — do it on different terms.”

Below Deck season 11 premieres with a supersized episode on Bravo Monday, February 5 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.