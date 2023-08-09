The Below Deck franchise has surprised viewers over the years by having familiar faces appear on different shows..

The OG reality show, which debuted in 2013, explores the lives of crew members who reside and work on a superyacht during charter season. Below Deck‘s success quickly inspired Bravo to create numerous spinoffs including Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure.

Ben Robinson, who was a chef in the first four seasons of Below Deck, helped introduce fans to the the first spinoff by appearing in the premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean. Adam Glick, meanwhile, was a memorable cast member on two seasons of Below Deck Med before getting involved in Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

In 2022, the franchise introduced a unique Below Deck first when Med’s Captain Sandy took over for OG Captain Lee due to a health issue. Captain Lee, who was the franchise’s first captain, later returned to finish out season 10.

Scroll down for every Below Deck star who crossed over to other shows in the hit Bravo franchise: