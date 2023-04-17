Below Deck Adventure's Biggest Drama Through the Years

Trouble at sea! The Below Deck franchise has had its fair share of drama over the years — and Below Deck Adventure is no different.

The spinoff series, which debuted in November 2022, featured yacht charters in the Fjords of Norway. Bravo viewers saw guests go on various high-stakes adventures throughout the season such as parasailing, bicycling and rock climbing.

The crew on board Mercury found themselves at odds in season 1 regarding Kyle Dickard‘s behavior. The deckhand initially raised eyebrows due to his interactions with second stew Kasie Faddah. Kyle’s issues with Nathan Morley, however, pushed Captain Kerry Titheradge to remove the exterior team member off the boat.

“Today Nathan [Morley] was really upset because Kyle started threatening him with violence,” Kerry told Lewis Lupton in a November 2022 episode. “I feel that he is a threat to the safety of other crew members.”

The Texas native ultimately agreed to leave in exchange for Kerry not filing an official report about his behavior.

“As a captain, you need to observe and you need to listen more than you talk. I genuinely care for my crew so if I see someone not handling something well and I see a situation that may arise, I’ll get involved,” the Australia native exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2023. “But I can’t be their dad all the time. But I am there as a fatherly figure. If they need somebody to come and talk to or need to get off the boat. Or if just need to sit in the wheelhouse — be away from everyone else and not even talk to me — to have some peace. I’m there for you too.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

That same month, Us broke the news that Kerry would be replacing Captain Lee Rosbach for season 11 of Below Deck. Kerry opened up about the advice he received from Lee before joining the hit Bravo franchise.

“‘Be yourself. Be that same guy I was playing golf with,’” he shared with Us at the time, referring to his first meeting with Lee at a golf tournament. “And then I asked him about social media and how to do that. I said, ‘I heard I should get someone to do it, so I don’t get caught up in it.’ He goes, ‘No, do your own social media. Don’t let anyone do that.’”

Kerry added: “The show hadn’t been out yet, but we got a chat and he’s like, ‘Man, you’re gonna do great. You’re gonna do really good. I can see it.’ He says, ‘You’re gonna do fantastic in this franchise.’ And then he chatted with my daughter. It was cool.”

Scroll down for more of Below Deck Adventure‘s most shocking moments: