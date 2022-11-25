Below Deck Adventure alum Kyle Dickard was arrested with one charge of disorderly conduct, one charge of resisting an officer without violence and another for bribery by a public servant.

According to TMZ, the reality star was arrested earlier this month after he ran from the stands into the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Dickard was apprehended by security, but he resisted and was ultimately tackled to the ground. The former Bravo personality then ran back onto the field before he was arrested, according to the outlet.

Before he was placed into custody, Dickard’s actions “caused the crowd to become unruly” and “incited several others to run onto the field” during the event. Court documents, which were obtained by People, also claimed that the deckhand made “multiple offers” to police enforcement to let him go for $300.

Dickard has paid $750 of his $7,500 bond so far. Following the arrest, the TV personality took to social media to address the news.

“How it started vs. How it ended 😅 I would of scored if I had a belt on…js,” Dickard wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, about the incident. His social media post included footage of him getting ready to run onto the field and a copy of his mugshot.

Earlier this month, viewers saw Dickard’s time on Below Deck Adventure come to an end.

“Today Nathan [Morley] was really upset because Kyle started threatening him with violence,” Captain Kerry Titheradge told Lewis Lupton in the November 15 episode of the Bravo series. “I feel that he is a threat to the safety of other crew members.”

In response, the bosun admitted he was “a little bit upset” by Dickard potentially having to leave the boat. “I was going to save him, but he is the most experienced and I would have liked him to become lead deckhand,” Lupton said at the time. “I mentioned it to him that if could behave more professionally — it is his to lose.”

The U.K. native continued: “He is definitely not the picture of a perfect crew member. But Kyle is experienced enough that I could learn some things from him. But I need him on deck, and I hope this conversation goes well with Kerry. I hope Kyle can turn this around.”

After a conversation with the captain, Dickard agreed to leave instead of them having to file a report about his behavior. The Texas native’s short-lived time on Below Deck Adventure received backlash from fans who weren’t thrilled by his behavior toward the exterior team and second stew Kasie Faddah.

Captain Kerry previously noted that he wasn’t aware of Dickard’s drama with the crew. “What worries captains the most is an insubordinate crew member. It’s not a pride thing or an ego thing. It’s very much a safety thing,” he said during an interview with Decider in November, referring to the show’s first episode. “If we’re having a fire on board and I need a crew member to go grab the hose but he or she decides it’s time to jump off the side, lives are at danger. If you think you know better than the captain, lives are in danger.”