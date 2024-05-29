Below Deck‘s Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis are still dating after filming season 11 of the hit Bravo series.

“Yes you guessed it 😜 we are still together! Finally we can let go of the secrecy that has been held for the past 15 months,” Ben wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 28, alongside photos of him and Sunny. “We want to thank you all for the support throughout season 11 @belowdeckbravo it’s been a rollercoaster to relive the season and the beginning of a relationship.”

Ben offered an update on how his relationship with Sunny progressed after production wrapped. “We ended up traveling the globe together last year and Sunny made her way to Australia for Christmas,” he continued. “Anyways, hoping you all enjoyed the season. Sunny and Ben xx.”

The bosun has since uploaded more photos of him and Sunny, adding, “We did a lot of traveling last year! From Mexico, Italy, Greece, Morocco, canary islands, Australia, we had a great time navigating life together. This one is a keeper, she’s a special person 💛🫶🏼.”

Related: ‘Below Deck’ Cast Through the Years: A Guide to Who’s Dated Who The cast of Below Deck and its spinoff series will do just about anything for love … or at least to have a fun crew hookup. After seven seasons of the Bravo series — with more than 100 episodes — there have been plenty of romances to watch unfold. Add in the Below Deck Mediterranean flings and Below Deck Sailing […]

Below Deck viewers had a front row seat to Ben and Sunny’s ups and downs during season 11. While working on the exterior team, Ben and Sunny formed a casual relationship that got more complicated when he was promoted to bosun. Ben and Sunny continued to hook up when he became her boss — until he attempted to rekindle his romance with former costar Camille Lamb.

“Being back on board St. David, it is like taking a stroll down memory lane. With Camille, it was this instant spark. We were very much like kids in love. I’ve just been really thinking about her recently,” Ben told cameras during an April episode of the show. “Maybe there’s a part of me believing there could be something because we were great together. See what girls have done to me?”

Sunny was clued into Ben’s feelings when he took part in an Instagram Q&A while they were on board.

In response to a question about where he stands with Camille, Ben replied, “Lots has happened since this season finished. All in due time you’ll find out.” Another person asked what Ben’s favorite snacks were while on St. David for season 10. He responded with a photo of Camille, writing, “Her.”

Related: 'Below Deck' Franchise Couples That Got Together Outside of Their Seasons Below Deck has followed various relationships and flings throughout the franchise — but some stars found love with one another outside their seasons. Malia White‘s introduction to Below Deck Mediterranean in season 2 came with a love triangle between Adam Glick and Wesley Walton. Although Malia and Wes gave their romance another try offscreen — […]

Ben was also asked whether his relationship with Camille was over. “I wouldn’t say so. Camille and I have this spark,” he noted.

The public posts made Sunny upset about Ben’s lack of communication. “I know we are just sleeping together, but it is just weird,” she said. “And I am supposed to act like nothing [is wrong] on deck because work and play is different. But it is really hard right now.”

Ben, however, was the one to end things after hearing about Sunny’s reaction, adding, “I’m just gonna have to finish it, dude. I’m unhappy. I have had connections with people before and I just don’t think Sunny and I have that. I think it is better to leave it, mate. F—king hell, I’ll never understand the mind of a lady.”

Related: Below Deck's Biggest Drama Through the Years The Below Deck franchise has had its fair share of chaos over the years, but there were some moments that stood out more. During season 7 of the Bravo show, chief stew Kate Chastain and bosun Ashton Pienaar had a scary confrontation when the latter was drunk after a night out. Ashton ended up punching […]

After pressing pause on their relationship, Ben immediately called Camille on screen, but she wasn’t interested in entertaining his attempts to reconcile. Ben and Sunny ultimately resumed their fling and by the end of the season they left St. David together.

Ben opened up about his potential future with Sunny during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in March, “It’s a bit of a roller coaster between Sunny and I. Sunny said she didn’t want a relationship. She was very much just there just to enjoy the experience and what was happening. And then as things turned out, we both sort of got a bit more involved and it was quite hard for me to just tell her that I need to focus on my job because I’m stepping up into this leadership role.”

He continued: “I think she did take a lot of things personally when it should have just been for work and I very much want to see her after the show. So that’s where my head is at just at the moment. We just want to get work done first and then we can see what can blossom after that.”

Below Deck season 11 is currently streaming on Peacock.