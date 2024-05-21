Ben Willoughby‘s decision to be insubordinate to Captain Kerry Titheradge over cabin inspections on Below Deck did not go over well — at all.

During the Monday, May 20, episode of Below Deck, Ben questioned Kerry’s authority multiple times throughout their final charter.

“It is like Captain Kerry has got his knickers in a knot. It is the last charter. It is like, ‘Come on, Captain. Just chill out,'” Ben told the cameras. “I just feel like I have to bite my tongue right to the end and say, ‘Yes, sir’ just to get on with it. It’s a bit annoying.”

The bosun wasn’t thrilled with how many complaints he received from Kerry, adding, “He’s just micromanaging galore. I’m sick of it. I don’t give a f—k if he’s Captain or God. I can’t f—king win.”

After Kerry made multiple comments about mistakes with the anchor drop and keeping the exterior of the boat clean, Ben aired out his grievances on screen.

“I sort of categorize Captain Kerry as military. There’s no traffic cones to say, ‘Caution ahead.’ It just drops and you are in the s—t,” he added. “It is not the military, mate. It is a bloody superyacht. I am sick of it.”

Kerry, meanwhile, argued that the interior and exterior team shouldn’t be slacking off. “I am getting really annoyed today. I am f—king speechless. It is not the first day, they know what is expected of them,” he said in a confessional. “It is like, ‘Where is this coming from? Why aren’t you doing your job?’ This is just ridiculous. I am pissed.”

As a way to keep everyone in check, Kerry announced cabin inspections on the second to last day. Below Deck viewers might not be used to seeing cabin inspections on the show but Kerry explained that it was a common practice in the yachting industry.

“We have standards that need to be upheld throughout the boat. Standards of cleanliness, tidiness and we are now due to do cabin inspections. To make sure there are no fire hazards and make sure the emergency escapes aren’t blocked,” he detailed. “It is part of health and safety that we do this. I don’t care if it is the last two days of charter. You are only as good as your last day, no excuses.”

The crew had an entire workday’s notice about the inspections. While most of the team found time to clean their rooms, Ben and deckhand Kyle Stillie made it clear they wouldn’t be participating in the captain’s command.

“Well, what is he going to do? Fire us? I don’t care. I couldn’t give a f—k right now,” Ben fired back. “Can’t you see the bigger picture that we are busting our ass? The charter guests are our main priority and focus. Give us a f—king break.”

Despite Ben claiming he had too much on his plate, production showed him goofing off with Sunny Marquis instead of cleaning his room. Fraser Olender was the only one who appeared excited by the prospect of Kerry examining his personal space.

“As a yachtie, cabin checks can be weekly or can be twice a month, or can be monthly. But they do happen and they are very important,” the chief steward explained to the cameras before joking, “It shows how you respect your vessel. So, stay tidy and have some decorum, you swines.”

Kerry subsequently gave Fraser’s room a 10 out of 10 score. Dylan Pierre De Villiers and Nick Tatlock got a 7 for their attempt, while Paris Field and Xandi Olivier‘s room received a 9 out of 10. Barbie Pascual and Sunny also got a 7 but it wasn’t until Kerry got to Ben and Kyle’s room that he was shocked.

“What the hell is going on here? Like they didn’t even take it seriously?” he asked. “There was no attempt to make it clean. It is like a bomb has gone off. It is f—king disrespectful. I’m f—king beside myself.”

In a confessional, Kerry addressed why Ben and Kyle’s insubordination affected him so much.

“I am very old school. There is hierarchy. You don’t have to understand why a superior makes a decision. You just go do what you are asked to do,” he pointed out. “There’s no bigger ‘f—k you’ to a captain than to go against what he says.”

Kerry called both Ben and Kyle to the bridge to figure out what happened. Ben’s defense was simply that they were “working” and unable to find the time to clean their space.

“It wasn’t like you are just a little messy. It was just f—king rude. Every single person on this boat went to their cabin,” Kerry countered. “You are the f—king bosun, mate. It is f—king blatant disrespect. I’ve shown both of you guys respect. I’ve been out there busting my f—king ass to help you guys out. And this is the way you say f—king thank you? It is beyond words.”

Kerry added: “There was no attempt at all. It makes my blood boil. It is a total slap in the face.”

The tense confrontation comes after Ben previously told Us Weekly he didn’t always get along with Kerry.

“Captain Kerry is very much a military stance — more authority-based respect. So, that was a bit of a learning curve for me. It doesn’t really work with the style that I like to with my leadership,” he noted in March. “We did have a little bit of friction there and you might see a little bit of that coming up.”

Below Deck season 11 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.