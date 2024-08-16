Ben Willoughby found love with Sunny Marquis but he’s rehashing his drama with ex Camille Lamb — sharing that she allegedly cheated on him with Below Deck alum Bobby Giancola.

During a recent interview on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas show, Ben recalled how his brief romance with Camille fell apart after they worked together on season 10 of Below Deck.

“I think it’s probably one of the worst stories that’s happened and gone under the radar,” he claimed, according to Daily Mail. “I went home to Australia for a couple weeks, then I’d planned to meet up with her and we were going to continue our relationship.”

Ben was subsequently surprised to find out that Camille was allegedly “cheating” on him with Bobby.

‘I got back to the United States, and she was [seeing] somebody else from the previous seasons. It’s a tall muscular fireman from one of the seasons earlier, Mr. Bobby,” Ben claimed. “I just called her out, to be honest.”

Ben continued: “One night we were together and I just said, ‘Look, what’s going on? You’re a little bit off.’ There’s somebody else isn’t there?’ And she just went bright red like a tomato. So then I just said, ‘Bingo, got you there.’ And she admitted it.”

Camille denied the accusations, telling the Daily Mail on Friday, August 16, “Ben was never my boyfriend, he never asked me to be exclusive. We never said ‘I love you.’”

According to the former stew, Ben confused her outlook on their future together. “He was going to move to the U.S. I said, ‘Yes, come be with me,'” she recalled. “Then a week later I told him, ‘Maybe it’s not a good idea because I’m seeing other people.’ I never cheated on that man. I communicated with him as kindly as possible saying I was seeing other people.”

Bobby, who was on seasons 1 and 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean, also addressed the drama. He told the outlet he thought Camille and Ben were “done for quite awhile” when he started seeing her.

Bravo viewers were introduced to Ben and Camille when they joined season 10 of Below Deck in 2022. Things heated up between the duo before Camille was fired. The pair remained in contact via text. Ben and Camille reunited later that season on screen and appeared to be going strong until he confirmed their split after filming wrapped.

Ben returned to Below Deck for season 11 and connected with Sunny. However, his feelings for Camille were still too strong for him to ignore.

“Being back on board St. David, it is like taking a stroll down memory lane. With Camille, it was this instant spark. We were very much like kids in love. I’ve just been really thinking about her recently,” Ben told cameras during an April episode of the show. “Maybe there’s a part of me believing there could be something because we were great together. See what girls have done to me?”

After Ben pressed pause on his boatmance with Sunny, he called Camille on screen, but she wasn’t interested in his attempts to reconcile. Ben and Sunny resumed their fling and left St. David together by the end of the season.

“It’s a bit of a roller coaster between Sunny and I. Sunny said she didn’t want a relationship. She was very much just there just to enjoy the experience and what was happening,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “And then as things turned out, we both sort of got a bit more involved and it was quite hard for me to just tell her that I need to focus on my job because I’m stepping up into this leadership role.”

He continued: “I think she did take a lot of things personally when it should have just been for work and I very much want to see her after the show. So that’s where my head is at just at the moment. We just want to get work done first and then we can see what can blossom after that.”

Once season 11 finished airing episodes in May, Ben and Sunny confirmed they were still an item, writing via Instagram, “Yes you guessed it 😜 we are still together! Finally we can let go of the secrecy that has been held for the past 15 months. We want to thank you all for the support throughout season 11 @belowdeckbravo it’s been a rollercoaster to relive the season and the beginning of a relationship.”

Ben offered an update on how they kept their relationship a secret for so long.

“We ended up traveling the globe together last year and Sunny made her way to Australia for Christmas,” he wrote in a separate post that same month. “We did a lot of traveling last year! From Mexico, Italy, Greece, Morocco, canary islands, Australia, we had a great time navigating life together. This one is a keeper, she’s a special person 💛🫶🏼.”

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.