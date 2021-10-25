Remaining unbothered. Although Eddie Lucas had plenty to say about Rachel Hargrove‘s drinking during season 8 of Below Deck, the chef didn’t dwell on the comments when she returned to the My Seanna.

“For me, grudges mean that I would actually have to care and give significance to that issue or that individual. I don’t,” Rachel, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 9 of the Bravo series.

The reality star pointed out that those that are “around this industry” know that drinking is part of the lifestyle.

“Also if you work in restaurants and in kitchens, my behavior is nothing different than anybody else’s,” she noted to Us. “It’s just a little bit extra emphasized.”

The chef also felt that, apart from the pandemic and the boatmance between Elizabeth Frankini and James Hough, season 8 wasn’t very exciting to watch as a viewer.

“I’m just going to throw it out there. You got to gaslight me. Hey, thanks for the second season,” Rachel joked before adding that the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show will be better because “there’s a lot of things that transpired.”

Fans saw Rachel having fun during her days off, but Eddie, 36, was not as pleased when it came to the chef’s behavior.

“The crew nights out are supposed to be about the crew. Have some fun, have drinks, and come together as a crew,” the bosun detailed during a December 2020 episode of the show. “It went fine at first but then once enough of the sauce got into Rachel, she becomes a different person. It’s rude and classless.”

At the time, Eddie explained that he didn’t confront Rachel because he didn’t want her to leave again. The chef had previously walked off the boat after hearing how bad the coronavirus pandemic was becoming but chose to return to finish out the season.

“If I did that, I was afraid she would just pack up and leave. I don’t want to lose our chef that we desperately need because of me,” he noted.

One month later, Rachel shared her confusion about Eddie still bringing up her drinking once they wrapped filming.

“I’m the kind of person who you have to just lay your cards on the table,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in January. “For him to go on to social media and go onto other interviews and carry it over after a year, I was actually surprised. I was like, ‘You took that to heart, didn’t ya?’ It wasn’t like I took a dump in his Cheerios. I don’t understand why he’s crying about it now.”

After another episode captured Rachel seemingly embarrassing some of her coworkers at a beach club, Captain Lee weighed in on the behavior.

“Well, I was surprised, to say the least, and I thought it could have been handled better,” the captain, 71, shared during a joint interview with Rachel on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January. “But I’ve seen a lot worse behavior from other chefs that have been on board my vessels. Well, I didn’t condone it. Like I said, I’ve seen way worse.”

Rachel, for her part, managed to find the humor in the situation after watching it unfold on screen.

“It’s definitely bad, but I’m always onstage — doesn’t matter if I’m drinking or not,” she joked about her attempt to sing at the beach club. “But maybe I should have not drank as much and really had a nap.”

Below Deck Season 9 returns to Bravo on Monday, October 25, at 9 p.m. ET

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi