Sorry, not sorry! Below Deck’s Rachel Hargrove won’t apologize for her inappropriate catchphrases — but she will use them to pay her bills.

The 39-year-old, who joined the cast last year in season 8, has become known for her NSFW comebacks, which she often uses against her castmates on the Bravo reality show. Most notably, she told Captain Lee Rosbach to “eat my c–ter” in an episode from earlier this year.

Rachel exclusively told Us Weekly that she doesn’t regret anything she’s said on the show — including that memorable line.

“That paid [my] rent with Cameos,” the professional chef told Us while promoting season 9 of the series on Wednesday, October 20. “But that is so passé. Now we’re going to move forward.”

The Tampa Bay, Florida native joked that her parents “weren’t too excited” to hear her use such foul language on the show. “They’re like, ‘You might want to tone it down a notch,’” she told Us.

Still, Rachel hinted that she hasn’t completely cleaned up her vernacular for Below Deck season 9 — and it’s all thanks to Captain Lee.

“We have an inside joke going [for] who could come up with the one-liners, you know, almost see how inappropriate we can get,” she told Us, adding, “We had a blast.”

That might be surprising to hear after the pair’s run-ins last season, which led her to temporarily quit the show — but the Bravo star told Us that she “loves” Captain Lee and is excited to be back on the boat with him.

“I just had a moment to get my head clear and come back and talk to Captain Lee,” she said, adding that if things didn’t go well while filming, she knew she could “cry on his shoulder.”

However, that doesn’t mean she’s gone soft. When asked if this season will be more inappropriate, Rachel teased, “Well, you know, I have to say I’m on board. That’s your clue right there,” adding, “I don’t have a filter.”

She’s also single. The self-described “kitchen creature” told Us that she broke up with her boyfriend, Vincenzo before season 9 of Below Deck.

“I got an ultimatum of, ‘Please don’t film that show.’ And then, ‘Why are you still working on boats?’” she said. “So I was, like, ‘Well, you met me doing it.’”

Rachel joked that he should have been “encouraging me to pay for my own expensive tastes because mama likes nice stuff.”

Below Deck Season 9 returns to Bravo on Monday, October 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi