Singer Ben Rector wanted to show his respect for pro golfer Rory McIlroy by writing a song for him following his heartbreaking loss at the U.S. Open Championship last week.

“I sat down and wrote this for @McIlroyRory after watching him have a tough Sunday at the US Open, but I think it’s actually for anybody who’s out there in the arena, trying with the real possibility that things don’t go their way (which I think is all of us really),” Rector, 37, wrote via X on Thursday, June 20, alongside a video of him singing the tune.

Rector’s lyrics shed light on McIlroy’s disastrous final three holes at the golf tournament, which he was close to winning.

“Brother believe me / I know that it’s hard sometimes,” Rector sings. “The bloody noses, blackened eyes / but God I love the way you try and try again / These people they don’t know the weight of dreams / How hard and lonely it can be / To carry that flame honestly to keep from going dim.”

During his final round at Pinehurst Country Club on Sunday, June 16, McIlroy, 35, missed short putts on the 16th and 18th holes, paving the way for Bryson DeChambeau to win the championship by one stroke. McIlroy finished in second place.

One day after his devastating loss, McIlroy took to social media to share his thoughts, calling his final day of the tournament one of the “toughest” he’s had in nearly 17 years as a professional golfer.

“Firstly, I’d like to congratulate Bryson. He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now,” McIlroy wrote via X on Monday, June 17. “I think we can all agree on that. As I reflect on my week, I’ll rue a few things over the course of the tournament mostly the 2 missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day.”

McIlroy went on to explain that he’ll try to “look at the positives of the week” instead of focusing on the negatives.

“As I said at the start of the tournament, I feel closer to winning my next major championship than I ever have,” he shared. “The one word that I would describe my career as is resilient. I’ve shown my resilience over and over again in the last 17 years and I will again.”

The golfer concluded his statement by saying he’s going to “take a few weeks away from the game to process everything” before playing in the Genesis Scottish Open from July 11 to 14 and The Open at the Royal Troon July 14 to 21.

“See you in Scotland,” he added.

McIlroy’s personal life also made headlines when he filed for divorce from Erica Stoll in May. After his filing, there were rumors he was dating CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, however Us Weekly exclusively revealed the two were not together.

Less than one month after the divorce filing, and days before the U.S. Open, McIlroy called off their split and withdrew the paperwork.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together,” McIlroy, who shares daughter Poppy, 3, with Stoll, 36, told The Guardian in a statement on June 11. “Thankfully we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”