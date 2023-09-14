The Union Solidarity Coalition created a one-of-a-kind auction full of rare collectibles and unique experiences with A-list stars as a way to offer support to crew members affected by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The auction went live on Tuesday, September 12, and will be running until September 22. Proceeds from the items help production crew members whose healthcare benefits are at risk amid the dual strikes — which have left Hollywood at a standstill as writers and actors fight for fair pay.

“We founded TUSC because, as striking writers, we feel an incredible kinship with the crew (IATSE. LiUNA and Teamsters) that make our jobs possible — and right now they are hurting, especially when it comes to healthcare,” actress and cofounder Lena Dunham said in a statement, according to Variety. “We are so lucky to be partnered with MPTF, who make this their business 365 days a year.”

She concluded: “We are dazzled by all the brilliant minds who have offered goods and experiences to auction — I am continuously thrilled to be part of this vital group, and we are continually grateful to the crew who have stood in solidarity with us on the picket lines.”

The celebrity experiences include lunch with Ann Dowd, a one-on-one Zoom interview with Sarah Silverman and Adam Scott taking your dog on a walk in Los Angeles.

Scroll on for the most memorable items in the auction:

John Lithgow Will Create a Watercolor Portrait of Your Dog

Current Bid: $4,050

The actor just needs 4 or 5 photos of your dog to paint a watercolor portrait for the winner.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Cast Will Sing a Personalized Song

Current Bid: $3,550

The cast of Bob’s Burgers offered a special experience which includes an improvised — and personalized — song alongside a SAG-AFTRA Strike sign hand drawn by the show’s animator Simon Chong.

Lena Dunham Will Paint a Mural in Your Home

Current Bid: $3,050

Dunham offered to spend an afternoon crafting your vision on a custom mural — as long as you supply her with some coffee.

Adam Scott Will Walk Your Dog

Current Bid: $3,050

If you are in the Los Angeles area, you can bid to have Scott take your dog — and you — for a one-hour walk.

Natasha Lyonne Will Solve the New York Times Sunday Crossword With You

Current Bid: $2,550

The 15-minute conversation includes Lyonne and her dog Rootbeer helping you do Wednesday’s crossword puzzle from the New York Times.

Busy Philipps Will Join You for a Pottery Class

Current Bid: $2,800

Philipps signed up to take a class with the highest bidder at a pottery studio in New York City.

Daniel Radcliffe and Weird Al’s Signed Hawaiian shirt — With DVD and CD

Current Bid: $1,625

Weird Al and Radcliffe — who played the musician in the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story film — signed a crew shirt. The package also includes a DVD and CD of the film signed by Weird Al.

Signed ‘The Bear’ Apron

Current Bid: $1,525

Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas‘ autographs are featured on one blue apron. For diehard fans of The Bear, it is important that we point out that the set prop is labeled “pre-worn.”

Rosemarie Dewitt and Ron Livingston Offer Relationship Advice to Squabbling Couple

Current Bid: $710

You — and your significant other — can bid on a 15-minute zoom couple where Dewitt and Livingston weigh in on “your squabble of choice.”