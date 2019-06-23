BET Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

The 2019 BET Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, June 23.

The show, celebrating African-American achievement in music, movies and sports, was hosted by Girls Trip star Regina Hall and featured a star-filled roster of performers and presenters.

Cardi B, who opened the show, led the pack with seven nominations, with other nominees including Drake, Beyoncé, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino and H.E.R.

Other performers who took the stage included Meek Mill, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, DJ Khaled and Migos, Lizzo, Kelly Price and Fantasia.

Presenters at the show included Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, La La Anthony, Ayesha Curry and Yara Shahidi.

Tyler Perry received BET’s Ultimate Icon Award, while Mary J. Blige was given the network’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the late Nipsey Hussle was honored with a Humanitarian Award.

Scroll down to see the complete list of winners and nominees.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

Sza

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage Ft. J. Cole — “A Lot”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”

Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”

H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller — “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”

Tyga Ft. Offset — “Taste”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video of the Year

21 Savage — “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”

Cardi B — “Money”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”

Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Drake — “Nice for What”

The Carters — “Apes–t”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

***WINNER: Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell — “All of My Life”

Fred Hammond — “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin — “Love Theory”

***WINNER: Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen — “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin — “Never Alone”

Best International Act

Aka (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

***WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (UK)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (UK)

Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)

Headie One (UK)

Jokair (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (UK)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

***WINNER: Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

YoungStars Award

Caleb Mclaughlin

Lyric Ross

***WINNER: Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

***WINNER: Blackkklansman

Creed 2

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Album of the Year

Travis Scott — Astroworld

Meek Mill — Championships

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

The Carters — Everything Is Love

***WINNER: Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”

Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Drake — “In My Feelings”

***WINNER: Ella Mai — “Trip”

J. Cole — “Middle Child”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”

Bet Her Award

Alicia Keys — “Raise a Man”

Ciara — “Level Up”

H.E.R. — “Hard Place”

Janelle Monáe — “Pynk”

Queen Naija — “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor — “Rose in Harlem”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!