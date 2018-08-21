Bethenny Frankel is taking some time to herself. With The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 set to begin production around Labor Day, the reality star hasn’t signed on yet, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Bethenny’s contract is much more complex than the other Housewives’ contracts. She’s usually late to the game when it comes to signing on but she doesn’t hold up production and she usually confirms just in time,” the insider noted.

Frankel is also not thinking about work yet and hasn’t given an answer on when she’ll be ready, another source adds, as she’s grieving the loss of her on-off love Dennis Shields. The businessman was found dead at his room in Trump Tower on August 10. Frankel, 47, and Shields, 51, began dating in 2016 after more than 20 years as friends. A source also confirmed to Us that Shields proposed to her four months before his death.

“It has been a tough time for her and she is just trying to mourn the loss of Dennis right now. She hasn’t thought about when she’ll be ready to get back to work yet,” a second source added. However, Us Weekly hears that Bravo and production has been very supporting of Bethenny. “They are giving her space to grieve and letting her make the decision of when the right time is for her to return,” our insider says.

The Skinnygirl founder broke her silence three days after Shields’ death, sharing an Instagram photo of him with her dog Cookie, who died in 2017. “Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love,” she wrote, adding “#nowandforever.”

Shields’ cause of death has not yet been determined, but he apparently overdosed on prescription pills and asked for Narcan, the drug used to reverse the effects of a narcotics overdose.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!