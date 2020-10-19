The Sanderson sisters have risen from the dead for the reunion of the century! Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are reuniting in a major way later this month — and we just got a first look.

The First Wives Club actress, 74, teased the upcoming gathering via Instagram by sharing a photo of herself with Parker, 55, and Najimy, 63. The trio were happily posing in front of a blue screen while dressed as their respective characters Winfred (Midler), Sarah (Parker) and Mary (Najimy).

“Our 3 fav witches — @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME — are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET!” she captioned the pic on Sunday, October 18. “‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters’ is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces.”

The reunion is set to support the New York Restoration Project. According to the organization’s website, the nonprofit is centered on “transforming open space in under-resourced communities to create a greener, more sustainable New York City.”

To witness the anticipated get-together first-hand, tickets for In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover can be purchased through the NYRP’s website for $10.

Hocus Pocus debuted to poor reviews in 1993, but it has since become a cult classic. The horror-comedy, directed by Kenny Ortega, follows teen Max Dennison (Omri Katz) as he accidentally awakens a trio of wicked witches who he must stop from becoming immortal.

In recent years, the film’s leading ladies have teased the possibility of a Hocus Pocus sequel. Parker confirmed via Instagram in October 2019 that they “have all said yes” to doing a new movie. Additionally, there is a sequel in the works at Disney+.

Midler then addressed the possibility later that month, in which she expressed excitement about the idea to Us Weekly exclusively. “I heard that it’s going to be fabulous,” she said at the time. “I hope they hire me because I want to fly again in the worst way.”

Earlier this year, Parker said that she and her costars are still interested in appearing in a new Hocus Pocus film. “I think that it’s something that Bette and Kathy and I are … very hospitable to the idea,” the Sex and the City alum said on Sirius XM’s Quarantined With Bruce in May. “I think for a long time, people were talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way, but we were unaware of it.”

Parker continued, “I think now we’ve gotten to the point where we all, like, agreed publicly to the right people, [saying], ‘Yes! That would be a very, very fun idea.’ So, we’ll see. We’ll see what the future holds.”

In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover is set to take flight on Friday, October 30.