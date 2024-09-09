Your account
Beyonce and Jay-Z Take Blue Ivy to Former Personal Assistant’s Nantucket Wedding

By
Beyoncé spent some quality family time at the wedding of her former personal assistant over the weekend.

The “Single Ladies” hitmaker, 43, attended the wedding of Sam Greenberg in Nantucket, Massachusetts on Saturday, September 7, with her husband, Jay-Z, 54, and eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, in tow.

In a snap posted via X on Saturday, September 8, the trio are seen dressed up to the nines at a property on the exclusive island.

Additionally, a video posted via X the same day shows Jay-Z smiling and waving to the camera as his wife, dressed in a floor-length floral dress, chats to nearby guests including what appears to be the bride.

Blue Ivy opted for a short bright red dress for the event, wearing her hair down and pairing her look with dark sunglasses.

The “Empire State of Mind” singer, meanwhile, was seen wearing a cream-colored suit with a white shirt beneath.

The Nantucket celebration was held just a few days after Beyoncé’s 43rd birthday. Marking the Wednesday, September 4, occasion via Instagram on Saturday, the “Halo” singer shared a carousel of images that showed her relaxing in style with Jay-Z. One image even included Beyoncé holding a bunch of bright balloons.

“I’m so grateful for another year,” she captioned the post. “Thank you for the loving birthday wishes.”

The birthday tribute comes as Blue Ivy puts her own stamp on the world away from the spotlight of her famous parents.

On August 17, Tina Knowles told E! News that her granddaughters’ musical talents have her “blown away.”

“I’m really, really proud of her,” Tina, 70, told the outlet. “I can’t wait ‘til the world gets to really hear.”

Beyoncé’s mother added that Blue Ivy got her to “swear to secrecy” about revealing anything further about her burgeoning creative talents. But the doting grandmother couldn’t help revealing further insight.

“She’s self-taught and she sounds like a concert pianist,” Tina said. “She paints, she draws, she does poetry. She’s just an artistic soul.”

Tina added that Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s other two children, 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, have developed their own passions.

“Rumi is a natural little star,” Tina told the outlet, adding that Rumi will “not be denied” a place on stage. Sir, meanwhile, is “more into books and electronics,” Tina noted.

