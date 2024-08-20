Tina Knowles ‘Can’t Wait’ for the World to ‘Really Hear’ Blue Ivy

Tina Knowles is continually “blown away” by her 12-year-old granddaughter, Blue Ivy.

“I’m really, really proud of her,” Tina, 70, told E! News on Saturday, August 17. “I can’t wait ’til the world gets to really hear.”

Beyoncé’s mother noted that Blue Ivy made her “swear to secrecy” about her skills on the piano.

“She’s self-taught and she sounds like a concert pianist,” Tina said. “She paints, she draws, she does poetry. She’s just an artistic soul.”

Related: Beyonce and Jay-Z's Best Parenting Quotes About Raising Blue Ivy, Sir, Rumi An inside look into the famous family of five! Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been gushing about their three kids since becoming parents. The Grammy winners welcomed their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012. She became a big sister five years later when twins Sir and Rumi arrived. The couple “do everything” with their trio, a […]

Tina gushed that Beyoncé, 42, and Jay-Z’s other two kids, 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, are also paving a path of their own.

“Rumi is a natural little star,” Tina said, adding that she will “not be denied” a place on stage. Sir, on the other hand, is “more into books and electronics,” Tina noted.

While the twins have dabbled in their fair share of hobbies, Tina added, “We got them all, raising them up right.”

“They’re all artists,” she said. “How could they not?”

Related: Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos Beyoncé and Jay-Z have given rare glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, Beyoncé announced her pregnancy with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Blue Ivy Carter was born the following January. “Being pregnant […]

When Rumi and Sir were 2 years old, Tina gave insight to Us Weekly into their personalities. “The girl is really just going to rule the world,” Tina said in 2019, “and the boy is kind of laid back and chills like the dad.”

Rumi has already tapped into her creative side, becoming the youngest female in history to make an appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 after she was featured on Beyoncé’s song “Protector.” Rumi broke the record previously set in place by Blue Ivy, who appeared on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” alongside SAINt JHN and WizKid when she was 7 years old.

Blue Ivy, for her part, was recently honored with the YoungStars Award at the 2024 BET Awards. (She was previously awarded the honor in 2020 when she won the BET Her Award at age 8.)

“Congratulations my Blue Blue!” Tina wrote via Instagram in July. “I marvel at your talent, your beauty, your intelligence, but I am most proud of your kindness and down to earth attitude.”

Related: Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents’ Musical Footsteps Tons of celebrity kids have followed in their musical parents’ footsteps over the years, starting pop careers of their own — and racking up awards in the process. Miley Cyrus, whose dad Billy Ray Cyrus is a country superstar, is one of the most notable examples of a famous kid following her parents into showbiz. […]

Tina continued, “Yesterday you played the piano for just me like someone who has been taking lessons for years. But you are self-taught. One day I hope you will let me post it and brag like other grandmas get to do. But for now, you made me swear to [not] share 😂.”

Blue Ivy is set to star alongside Beyoncé in Mufasa: The Lion King, where she will voice Princess Kiara. Beyoncé will reprise her role as Nala from the 2019 film.