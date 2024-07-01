Tina Knowles is beaming with pride after her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter was honored with the YoungStars Award at the 2024 BET Awards.

“Congratulations my Blue Blue!” Knowles, 70, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 1. “I marvel at your talent, your beauty, your intelligence, but I am most proud of your kindness and down to earth attitude.”

Knowles pointed out that the 12-year-old star is “never attention seeking, just cool and chill as a cucumber all the time.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest child earned her second BET Award during the Sunday, June 30, broadcast. (The couple, who wed in 2008, also share twins Rumi and Sir, 7.)

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 BET Awards: What the Stars Wore Hollywood’s biggest names in music, film and beyond showcased their fierce fashion at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Fan-favorite stars graced the red carpet in billowing ball gowns, flirty frocks, stylish suits — all paired with fabulous footwear and glorious glam. After posing for photographers […]

Blue Ivy’s first award came in 2020 when she won the BET Her Award at age 8. On Sunday, however, she was honored for being a child entertainer on the rise after making her music debut in 2012 as part of her dad’s track, “Glory.”

She has since narrated the audiobook for author Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love in 2020, joined her mom on stage during her 2023 Renaissance World Tour and appeared in several music videos. Through it all, Blue Ivy’s grandmother has been one of her biggest fans.

Related: Inside Beyonce and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy's Hollywood Life With parents like mom Beyonce and dad Jay Z, baby Blue Ivy was born into music royalty. See how the tiny tot (otherwise known as Bey's "homey and best friend") is growing up in the limelight!

“Yesterday you played the piano for just me like someone who has been taking lessons for years. But you are self-taught,” Knowles wrote of Blue Ivy on Monday. “One day I hope you will let me post it and brag like other grandmas get to do. But for now, you made me swear to [not] share 😂.”

Beyoncé’s mother noted that Blue Ivy plays sports, the piano and dances “like a pro” for 80,000 people. She gushed that the rising star also paints “like a fine artist” and has a “voice like an angel.”

Knowles acknowledged Blue Ivy’s work as an “award-winning, best-selling children’s book” narrator and a shout-out to her upcoming role in the Lion King sequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, in which she will voice Princess Kiara.

Related: Beyonce and Jay-Z's Best Parenting Quotes About Raising Blue Ivy, Sir, Rumi An inside look into the famous family of five! Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been gushing about their three kids since becoming parents. The Grammy winners welcomed their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012. She became a big sister five years later when twins Sir and Rumi arrived. The couple “do everything” with their trio, a […]

“[You are] one of the youngest recipients of a Grammy Award [for 2020’s Best Music Video]. And you turned only 12 years old a few months ago,” Knowles continued. “And in spite of all the challenged adults who struggle with the green-eyed monster disease, in true Carter/Knowles tradition it just motivates you to keep it moving.”

She concluded: “Congratulations BIC you deserve everything you work hard to get. Thank you BET #betawards for this honor. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🌹🌹🌹👍🏽👍🏽👏🏽👏🏽.”

Blue Ivy wasn’t the only member of her family who took home a BET Award this year. Beyoncé won the Viewer’s Choice Award for her hit song “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Neither Beyoncé nor Blue Ivy were in attendance to accept their awards.