Let’s hear it for Houston! Beyoncé teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion to release a remix of “Savage” in order to raise money for COVID-19 efforts.

“I’m literally crying 😭 being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this s–t means EVERYTHING to me,” Megan Thee Stallion (born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 29, after releasing the remix of her 2020 track. “SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW!”

The two Houston natives collaborated on the catchy song — which was originally released last month and rose to fame thanks to a TikTok dance challenge — and vowed that “all the artist proceeds” of the hit will go to Bread of Life Houston in order to “support our city during this pandemic.”

“🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 HOTTIES WE UP 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🐎🐎🐎🐎🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝,” the “Captain Hook” singer, 25, concluded.

In addition to releasing the song via streaming services, the duo dropped a visual video for the remix.

The video shows a stallion in Texas looking at a sign that says, “Welcome to Houston” as bees (for Queen B) fly around the screen. The city of Houston can be seen in the distance.

In the fresh track, Beyoncé’s voice comes in soft and sultry as she sings new verses that talk about TikTok, OnlyFans and more current topics.

“Hips TikTok when I dance,” she starts her first verse. The former Destiny’s Child singer, 38, later sings, “If you want to see some real a–, here’s your chance.”

At one point, the mother of three raps, “I’m a boss. I’m a leader, pull up in my two seater.” Beyoncé gives her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, a shout-out during the track as well, saying, “And My momma was a savage, I got this shit from Tina.”

The Lion King actress’ husband, Jay-Z, is given writing credits on the charity tune as is Starrah and The-Dream.

The remix is one of many ways Beyoncé and her husband, 50, have given back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy winner’s charity, BeyGOOD, announced on April 23, that it had partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Doresey’s #Startsmall initiative and donated $6 million to help with relief. The money was to be used to help aid facilities that provide mental wellness services in the Los Angeles and Houston areas, including Bread of Life.

In March, Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation matched Rihanna‘s $1 million donation towards the virus relief efforts.

The foundations’ donations were used to help support undocumented workers, incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles and children for frontline workers and first responders, Variety reported on March 31.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.