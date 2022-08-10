Queens supporting queens! Beyoncé expressed her deep appreciation for Madonna after the duo released their new single “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” on Friday.

Madonna, 63, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 8, to share a heartfelt note the “Halo” singer, 40, sent her along with a bouquet of flowers.

“Thank you, Queen. I’m so grateful for you,” the message read. “You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.”

Madonna, for her part, subsequently thanked the former Destiny’s Child member for the gesture, captioning the picture, “❤️❤️thank you!! from one 👑 to another 👑. I love the Re-Mix! @beyonce ❤️❤️,” before sharing a second snap of the flowers, which included lilies and white roses.

Beyoncé’s latest remix — which is her fifth collaboration for the song — samples Madonna’s hit pop anthem “Vogue,” while paying tribute to legendary Black female artists, including Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross.

Following the release of Renaissance in July, the Texas native took to social media to thank her fans for their unfaltering loyalty.

“Thank you for your unwavering support,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you for being patient. We are going to take out time and Enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I Love You Deep.”

While the record quickly earned both fan and critical acclaim, it has also garnered its fair share of controversy. One day prior to the album’s release, Kelis claimed that the “Formation” singer used a sample of her 2003 hit “Milkshake” without permission.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” the New York native said via Instagram at the time. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

While Beyoncé has seemingly since removed the sample, the album, which is the “Crazy In Love” artist’s seventh studio release, once again came under fire when fans began to criticize the Dreamgirls star for using the word “spazz” in her song “Heated” — a slang term derived from the word “spastic” and considered to be derogatory toward people with spastic cerebral palsy.

The “Single Ladies” singer, however, quickly responded to the feedback, making the necessary changes. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” read an August 1 statement from the songwriter’s team. However, Monica Lewinsky also asked the Grammy Award winner to alter lyrics from her song “Partition,” which name drops the anti-bullying advocate, 49, referencing her affair with Bill Clinton.

“Uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition,” Lewinsky tweeted in August, in response to the news that “Heated” would eliminate the ablest slur.

