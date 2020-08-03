Paying homage to the greats. We’re only days away from the Big Brother: All-Stars premiere and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at inside the new house design for season 22.

Longtime host Julie Chen takes us around the kitchen area — designed specifically for the highly anticipated return of the franchise’s veteran players — with graffiti art and paintings of past winners plastered on the walls.

Immediately, a portrait of season 10 winner Dan Gheesling and his infamous “funeral” is visible on top of the refrigerator with season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur and the word “undercover” above, while seasons 3 and 7 legend Danielle Reyes’ “diary room devil horns” are shown nearby.

On the wall near the dining table, you can see season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby painted as the “puppet master” with season 13 winner Rachel Reilly’s notorious “grab a life vest” line and season 20 winner Kaycee Clark’s “let’s go” catchphrase next to it.

The splatter paint street mural is done in bright colors of blue, pink and purple as the theme leads down the hallway into the bathroom area.

“The kitchen contains more graffiti artwork and vintage shelves over the painted brick walls,” Chen tells Us. “Spray paint can sculptures populate the hallway walls, provided by an artist in Croatia and a new lighted ceiling piece ties the entire look together.”

CBS is taking extra precautions this season as the novel coronavirus is still a major concern for production. The cast isn’t being announced until the live-move in during the premiere after houseguests complete a 14-day quarantine and multiple COVID-19 tests prior to entering. They will also be tested on a regular basis throughout the summer while they are living in the house, as will crew members.

Us broke the news on June 7 that the network was contacting past players for an all-star season to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series.

Big Brother: All-Stars premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. on CBS.