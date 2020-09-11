In the words of Da’Vonne Rogers, “Christmas is canceled. Ain’t no damn gifts. Everybody, coal for you, coal for you and coal for your mama.”

On the Thursday, September 10, episode of Big Brother: All-Stars, Christmas Abbott started an argument with her housemates Da’Vonne, 28, and Bayleigh Dayton that resulted in the CrossFit athlete, 38, receiving major backlash on social media from the CBS reality competition’s former cast members and other viewers.

“It’s official. I hate Christmas. Such a bully!” Janelle Pierzina, who was evicted during week three of the ongoing 22nd season, tweeted. “Da’Vonee [sic] and Bay are on the block no need to provoke them or talk s–t.”

Meanwhile, Bayleigh’s husband, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, who competed with her on season 20, tweeted, “Christmas is so aggressive for no reason. She’s such a clown man. Biggest clown in there.”

Kaysar Ridha, who was sent home one week after his friend Janelle, recorded a nearly four-minute video that he uploaded to Instagram about the “covert microaggressions” in the house.

“What took place in the Big Brother house this week was appalling and unacceptable,” the biotech executive, 40, captioned the post. “Houseguests should have known better and will hopefully learn from this.”

While Kaysar’s video centered on “racism,” it also alluded to a scandal earlier in the week in which Dani Briones, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett and Christmas mocked Ian Terry’s autism.

Christmas, Da’Vonne and Bayleigh, 27, had it out on Thursday’s episode after the gym owner decided not to use the Power of Veto on either member of the “Black Girl Magic” duo despite Tyler Crispen offering to replace one of them on the block.

Christmas tried to argue that “there is no such thing as personal game information,” so Bayleigh should not have been upset that she betrayed her trust. After attempting to explain why her friend felt hurt, Da’Vonne walked away from the conversation.

“Goodnight,” Christmas sarcastically said, to which the Challenge: War of the Worlds alum shot back, “I’m not going to bed. Don’t ‘goodnight’ me. But I will walk away.”

Christmas then admitted to Bayleigh, “My tone needs to come down,” but she proceeded to yell at her and point her fingers in the model’s face just minutes later.

Da’Vonne, meanwhile, broke down in tears in the backyard. “I hate this game,” she said. “Why does she get to talk to me like that, but if I respond everybody’s gonna look at me crazy? And she’s talking to me like I’m her child, and if I respond to that, I’m gonna look crazy.”

By the end of the episode, the house unanimously voted to evict Bayleigh.

Big Brother: All-Stars airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.