Big Brother alums have come to Ian Terry’s defense after season 22 houseguests were caught mocking their autistic costar on the CBS’ show’s live feeds.

In one unaired clip from Big Brother: All-Stars circulating on Twitter, Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel can be heard chatting about Ian’s “rocking.”

“I can’t even look at him sometimes because [of] his constant movement. It stresses me out,” Dani said. “I feel mean saying that, but I’ll literally have to move.”

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett then joined in on the conversation, with the latter comparing Ian’s demeanor to a horror movie. After Memphis said he was going to have a nightmare of Ian standing over him rocking, the three women laughed.

Ian initially competed on season 14 of Big Brother in 2012 and ultimately took home the $500,000 prize. When he returned for the All-Stars season in August, he opened up about being on the autism spectrum.

“Being on the spectrum isn’t my identity. I’m a smart guy, I have a great family, friends, girlfriend, and I won Big Brother,” he explained.

Ian also confided in Kaysar Ridha before the latter was evicted from the house on September 3.

“It’s what makes people great. And not to take away from people who do struggle severely from it, or parents who have to raise children who [have it], so I don’t want to overstep in any way,” Kaysar told Ian. “But at the same time, it’s a point of strength honestly, and I don’t mean to bring it up, and I know it’s a sensitive topic, but I do want you to know I actually do really care.”

Ian replied, “It’s unique, but it’s a good thing … It’s just a different ability.”

While CBS has yet to publicly respond to the situation (Us Weekly reached out for comment), there has been outrage on social media, with fans accusing Nicole, Dani, Christmas and Memphis of bullying Ian. Kaysar is among the alums who have taken to social media to defend him.

“Thank you for posting this,” he replied after season 21 star Kat Dunn shared a list of “strengths that come with Autism” via Twitter. “People on the spectrum are some of the best our society has to offer. I’m mortified by the actions of these Big Brother houseguests. Before leaving I reminded Ian to never let anyone laugh at him. Ever. Period. #BB22.”

