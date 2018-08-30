The controversy continues on Big Brother. During the live feeds on Tuesday, August 28, houseguest JC Mounduix was spotted lying in bed next to houseguest Tyler Crispin. JC, 28, is spotted rubbing Tyler’s arm, face and chest, then kissing Tyler’s armpit.

Fans of the show immediately took to Twitter to express their outrage about the incident, with some wondering if Tyler, 23, would even know that it had happened. The next morning however, Tyler spoke with Kaycee Clark about his sleep the night before, saying he couldn’t get any rest because of JC.

“I’m sleeping alone tonight, because I slept like s—t last night … JC is not sleeping with me,” Tyler told Kaycee.

“Is it really that bad?” She asked.

He answered, “Yeah.”

“Yeah, because you don’t like even cuddling. He’s actually touching you through the night?” she asked.

“Yep,” Tyler answered. He then explained that JC has a lot of “body heat,” which he also doesn’t like.

Fans tweeted after watching the live video, expressing how angry they were by the situation, some pointing out that if this had been a male and a female, people would be even more outraged. Some even hope he gets taken out of the game for his behavior.

Jc inappropriately touching Tyler is NOT okay.

It’s happened multiple times and somehow it still continues to happen. @CBSBigBrother needs to do something about it! #bb20 — Syd | Team Angela #BB20 (@rockstae9670) August 29, 2018

JC needs to stop sexually harassing Tyler and @CBSBigBrother needs to put a end to that but knowing them they won’t smh 😒 JC doesn’t understand the word “NO” and it’s not a free pass to do that while he is sleeping!! #BB20 pic.twitter.com/eIaTW07yuN — Sarah💖🇮🇹 (@SarahSpdodson) August 29, 2018

IMO no one has a right to kiss another person's body while they sleep without their permission. JC should be talked to about this. And Tyler should be shown the footage. Imagine if it were a female/straight male. People would be outraged #bb20 pic.twitter.com/GJ2hFfQqOl — Amber (@AmberStar83) August 29, 2018

I have a better scenario to use for comparison: What if JC was a straight man and touched, grabbed, rubbed and kissed an attractive, straight woman the same way he does that to Tyler?🤔#BB20 — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) August 29, 2018

For the folks who think the JC/Tyler talk is much ado about nothing. Imagine if someone asked to sleep in your bed, and you said no. But they didn't go away. And while you were asleep, they rubbed you and kissed your armpit and you had no clue. Wouldn't that freak you out? #BB20 — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) August 29, 2018

This isn’t the first controversy that JC has been involved in during his time in the Big Brother house. In July, a live feed video appeared to show him using an ice cream scooper and attempting to put it on his roommates’ private areas, even telling Kaycee to “open up your vagina.” He also appeared to rub his hand over another female contestant’s vagina as she was getting a massage. Two weeks later, he said the N-word in the house in an attempt to explain that “midget” is as pejorative term. “‘Midget’ is like saying ‘gay’ and ‘f–got’ or, like, ’n–ga’ and ‘black,’” he said at the time.

Following the first incident, CBS waned the contestants about their behavior. “Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone,” the network said in a statement Us Weekly on July 3. “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS.”

On August 11, he came under fire again after Angie “Rockstar” Lantry and Haleigh Broucher called him out for misusing the term “#metoo,” making it a punchline. When his roommates explain that the term represents a serious movement, he said, “That’s why when people touch me, I’m like, ‘hashtag me too.’”

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

