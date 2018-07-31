Another controversy has hit the Big Brother house. JC Mounduix came under fire on Monday, July 30, for asking his housemate Rachel Swindler if she is transgender.

“Are you a real girl?” Mounduix, 28, asked Swindler, 29, on the live feeds while she was trying to fall asleep. Visibly frustrated, she threw her hands up in the air and responded, “Yes.”

The dancer then claimed, “There was a comment that you are trans.” The Las Vegas entertainer demanded to know “who said that,” to which Mounduix replied, “I did.” Swindler quickly turned her head away and said, “No, not a chance.”

Mounduix proceeded to poke Swindler’s neck. “You have a big Adam’s apple,” he said before she swatted away his hand. “JC, please go to bed and stop talking to me,” she shot back. “That’s, like, kind of rude.”

After chuckling to himself, the Miami native touched his fellow houseguest’s neck a second time. “I’m serious. Stop it!” she retorted.

Many viewers immediately took to Twitter to denounce Mounduix’s actions. “JC starting a rumor that Rachel is trans and then proceeding to touch her adam’s apple even though she very clearly tells him to stop is reason #100 why I don’t like him,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “That entire exchange was disgusting. JC continued to try and touch/point at Rachel’s neck and she ended up yelling at him. He is HORRENDOUS!!!!! Rachel showed so much restraint because I would’ve flung him across the room.”

JC starting a rumor that Rachel is trans and then proceeding to touch her adam’s apple even though she very clearly tells him to stop is reason #100 why I don’t like him. #bb20 — jack (@cali_jack) July 31, 2018

That entire exchange was disgusting. JC continued to try and touch/point at Rachel's neck and she ended up yelling at him. He is HORRENDOUS!!!!! Rachel showed so much restraint because I would've flung him across the room. #BB20 — MissFit Harley (@MissfitHarley) July 30, 2018

A third fan tweeted a GIF of LeBron James making an exasperated face. “JC asked Rachel if she was trans?” the user wrote. “What the hell is wrong with this cast?”

JC asked Rachel if she was trans? What the hell is wrong with this cast? #BB20 pic.twitter.com/hrU8ECA6jX — CRF (@_cfoxx90) July 30, 2018

This is the third time Mounduix has faced backlash on social media for his behavior on season 20. He used an ice cream scooper on his housemates’ genitals on July 2 and instructed Kaycee Clark to “open up” her vagina because it “feels good.” Two weeks later, he said the N-word during a conversation with Bayleigh Dayton. The flight attendant, 25, who is black, was visibly taken aback by Mounduix’s use of the pejorative term, telling him, “You’re not allowed to say that. Don’t do that again. That was, like, out of control.”

CBS previously warned this summer’s cast members about their headline-making behavior. “Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly on July 3. “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS.”

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!