It was only a matter of time before the Big Brother superfans figured out what Scottie Salton said during his censored eviction speech on the Thursday, September 6, episode of the series.

“Julie, first of all, I still don’t know if we’re hanging out again tonight,” Salton began before his next sentence was censored. “Everyone’s been d—king around all week,” he said next, per social media users.

“Think you all know the right move and the smart move and I hope that you make it,” he continued, before his diss at fellow houseguests Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans’ showmance was bleeped.

“If you don’t then you can suck it. Except for Tyler because he’s already getting a steady diet of that,” Salton said according to fans. “You’ve been getting Hilton Head.” (Crispen and Rummans both hail from the South Carolina town.)

Salton was then evicted from the Big Brother house for the second time this summer. The houseguests spoke about the controversial speech on the live feeds after the episode aired.

“I feel like they’re probably going to be pretty upset with them about that,” Crispen said in the clip posted by a social media user.

Haleigh Broucher added: “This is live television, he said ‘d—king around,’ he flipped it off, you can ‘suck it,’ you’ve been ‘getting Hilton Head.’”

“Oh that was lovely too,” Rummans said of his remark about her showmance. “I didn’t get it until like 30 minutes after and I was like, ‘What the f—k.’”

This is not the first time the Big Brother season 20 houseguests have made headlines for their poor word choices. JC Mounduix and evicted houseguest Kaitlyn Herman both were caught saying the N-word on camera during the season.

Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!