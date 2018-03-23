Is it too late now to say sorry? Bill Hader didn’t hold back while explaining why he thinks Justin Bieber wasn’t the greatest Saturday Night Live host.

“He was in a bad place,” the 39-year-old comedian, who starred on the show from 2008 to 2017, explained during his visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 22. “Maybe he’s in a better place, but back then … It was rough.”

The “What Do You Mean” singer, 24, hosted and served as a musical guest on a February 2013 episode. He was in the midst of a world tour at the time, having just released his third studio album, Believe, in June 2012.

“Everyone’s usually on great behavior. Everyone’s very excited. Most times it’s 100 percent and that’s why I think Bieber was the only one, in my experience,” the Trainwreck actor noted. “He just seemed, like, exhausted or at the end of a rope. He was just so huge.”

This is not the first time Hader has shared his feelings about the pop star. The Superbad actor bashed Bieber in the 2014 edition of Live From New York: An Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live.

“I really didn’t enjoy having Justin Bieber around,” Hader told authors James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales. “He’s the only one who lived up to the reputation. I think that’s the only time I felt that way in eight years.”

He also shaded the “Love Yourself” crooner’s entourage during an interview with Howard Stern in May 2013. “Justin Bieber showed up with, like, 20 guys,” Hader recalled. “He had a guy holding a slice of pizza, a gauy holding a Diet Coke. Like, you’re going around the stage and you’re trying to fight through all of these people to get dressed.”

