Living the dream! It’s been 26 years since Groundhog Day hit theaters, and star Bill Murray has thought a lot about what day he would choose if he had to relive it over and over again – just like in the 1993 film.

“The 2016 Cubs World Series was pretty much mine,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the New York premiere of The Dead Don’t Die on Monday, June 10. “If I got a chance to do that again – I was out on the field with Eddie Veteran, we were standing right next to the Most Valuable Player, Chevrolet Camaro or whatever the heck it was out on the field and it was running, and I looked at him and he looked at me and I said, ‘Should we?’ We really wanted to jump in and just drive around the outfield.”

The Saturday Night Live alum then revealed there was something about that memory, though, that he would change.

“We knew they’d hate us in Cleveland, but I would like one more chance at that and I would drive it – very slowly, very slowly,” Murray, 68, said. “I wouldn’t rip off any turf or anything like that. If I had that chance again, I would take it.”

Murray, 68, also shed light on his extremely successful career – he’s been acting for more than 40 years – and which moment is the one he’s proudest of.

“I’ve had some pretty good ones,” the two-time Emmy winner said. “I got to sing at Carnegie Hall at Rock for the Rain Forest, a charity thing a few years ago. I got to sing with the Sinatra Band which was the Duke Ellington band and I sort of improvised my own way of ‘My Way.’ I really enjoyed it very much. It’s very terrifying! Carnegie Hall is really scary, but I overcame it, I persevered.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

