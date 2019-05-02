Cardi B isn’t one to hold back — and that held true on Wednesday, May 1, following an appearance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards when photos surfaced that had fans thinking she showed off a little too much.

While she posed on the red carpet with husband Offset, the “Money” rapper, 26, made a risqué move as she lifted her leg up onto the Migos member, 27, while wearing a dress. The moment went viral when Twitter erupted with speculation that Cardi accidentally showed off her vagina, prompting her to give an anatomy lesson after the show in a since-deleted NSFW video.

Cardi went into graphic detail about the difference between her butt, curves and the area where she “birthed” her 9-month-old daughter, Kulture, all while talking to the camera completely nude. The “Please Me” artist attempted to point out that it was her inner thigh that was shown, nothing else.

Though the video has since been taken off her social media pages, Cardi has continued to speak out on Twitter about the backlash she received on Wednesday night.

“Naaa ya just be mad cause ya wanna drag me then when I show yaaa I don’t give a f–k ya complain about that too. I didn’t even show my p–sy,” Cardi, who stunned in a two-piece yellow ensemble at the BBMAs, responded to one hater.

Cardi later retweeted a post from one encouraging fan. “You are an incredibly gifted artist @iamcardib, and if you should feel the need to stoop to the haters level to put them in their place, then so be it,” the Twitter user wrote. “You should consider that those haters are hating that they’re stuck at their 9 to 5 job instead of living the life you’re livin.”

The New York native also took to Instagram to give a sweet shout-out to her love. “I love you babe,” she wrote alongside a video of the couple from on the red carpet. “Thank you for always uplifting and encouraging me @offsetyrn and loving my crazy ass.”

And she wasn’t done there. The following morning, Cardi added a message of gratitude to her supporters. “Thank you soo much everybody for the support .I know I’m one crazy bitch and I express my self too much,” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself. “I be having ya like ‘here this bitch go again’ but hey! stick with me, I mean no harm. naaa but seriously thank ya for riding and supporting me.Ya keep me motivated to keep on pushing!”

