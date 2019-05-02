Living their best lives! Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Priyanka Chopra Jonas made the most of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1.

Kelly Clarkson hosted the telecast, which included standout performances from Mariah Carey, the Jonas Brothers, Swift and more stars. While the broadcast had its fair share of musical wow moments, some of the awards show’s wildest bits took place offstage.

Joe Jonas did not let awkwardness take over when ex-girlfriend Swift hit the stage to belt out her latest single, “Me!” with Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie. In fact, in a video taken by a fan, the DNCE member, 29, danced along to the 29-year-old pop star’s opening act, and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, followed suit.

The Jonas Brothers made waves again when they performed at an awards show for the first time in nearly a decade. Nick, Kevin and Joe surprised fans with a mashup of their solo hits “Cake by the Ocean” and “Jealous” before launching into “Sucker.”

The most shocking moment of their performance was not musical at all, though. The “Chains” crooner, 26, kissed Priyanka, 36, whom he wed in December 2018, like no one was watching while walking through the crowd. Talk about PDA!

Speaking of lovey-dovey couples, Cardi, 26, and husband Offset did not hide their affection for each other on the red carpet. The “I Like It” rapper showed off some skin, and the Migos member, 27, grabbed onto his wife’s leg as she held it in the air in a sexy pose.

The pair, who are parents of 9-month-old daughter Kulture, split briefly in December 2018. Cardi and Offset reconciled months later. The duo were not shy about showing off PDA at the 2019 Grammy Awards either. The MC even took the stage with her when she won Best Rap Album.

Scroll to relive all the craziest moments from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!