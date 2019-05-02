A force to be reckoned with! Mariah Carey received the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, and accepted the honor in true Mariah fashion ― with an extravagant medley of her greatest hits.

Carey performed a mashup of some of her best songs including “A No No,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero” alongside a gospel choir. As she belted out the tunes, her 8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, could be seen dancing in their seats.

“Thank you so much for this award, it’s going to look fabulous in my New York apartment,” the award winner said during her acceptance speech. “’Icon’ — I really don’t think of myself in that way. I started making music out of a necessity to survive and express myself. I just wanted to create something so I could feel worthy of existing. If I’ve learned anything in this life, it’s that truly all things are possible with God.… The truth is I’ve dedicated my life to my music, my saving grace, and my fans who are unlike any other entity I’ve ever known.”

Though Carey knows stardom doesn’t come without some social media blunders — the New York native gave a little nod to the memes she’s been the center of. The “One Sweet Day” songstress then gave a sweet shoutout to her son and daughter — whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon — who were celebrating their birthday.

“Hi Roc and Roe,” she said pointing at the little ones. “My babies, it’s their birthday, can we all say happy birthday?”

Carey and Cannon split in 2016, and the former America’s Got Talent host opened up to Us Weekly last month about coparenting with the pop star.

“We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love. All that other stuff just falls apart,” Cannon shared. “I always want what’s best for my children.”

