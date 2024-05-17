Billie Eilish is opening up about her attraction to women on “Lunch,” the second track from her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which dropped Friday, May 17.

“I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be The One / And I could never get enough / I could buy her so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush,” the nine-time Grammy Award winner, 22, sings in the first verse of the song, which leads to a sultry chorus and even sexier second verse.

“Baby, I think you were made for me / Somebody write down the recipe / Been trying hard not to overeat / You’re just so sweet,” she continues. “I’ll run a shower for you like you want / Clothes on the counter for you, try ’em on / If I’m allowed, I’ll have you take ’em off.”

Eilish previously teased “Lunch” and other tracks from her highly anticipated new album at a Do Labs Coachella party in April.

While speaking to Rolling Stone that same month, the “What Was I Made For?” hitmaker got candid about how “Lunch” helped her discover and embrace her sexuality.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” Eilish told the outlet. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina. I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

The latter part of her statement refers to her November 2023 Variety profile, in which she said she was “physically attracted” to women.

“I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real,” she said at the time.

After walking the red carpet at Variety‘s Hitmakers event the following month, Eilish accused the outlet of outing her after she was asked whether she meant to make her coming-out a grand gesture.

“No, I didn’t. But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realize people didn’t know,” Eilish said at the time. “I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

She added of when the original article was published, “I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today.’ OK, cool. It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know. I am for the girls.”

She later wrote via Instagram, “Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 AM instead of talking about anything else that matters. I like boys and girls, leave me alone about it, please. Literally who cares.”

Hit Me Hard and Soft is out now.