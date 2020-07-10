Bindi, Robert and Chandler stepped up to help you take care of the zoo. What makes you most proud of them at the moment?

Terri Irwin: I think I am most proud of the way Robert, Bindi, and Chandler all worked to help out at the zoo, and also to help me. Sometimes after a sleepless night of worrying, their love and encouragement really made everything better, and gave me the strength to carry on.

How has your bond with your family changed during the pandemic?

Robert Irwin: During this crisis and while we, sadly, had to temporarily close the doors to our home, Australia Zoo, we all had to find our feet and cope with the challenges that were brought during this unprecedented time. Above anything, I think the one thing that I was most impressed and inspired by was the leadership shown by my mum and sister. Our mum has been the one to carry the zoo through the toughest times and keep Dad’s mission going as well as raise us kids as well. To see her and Bindi so effortlessly lead the entire zoo team and keep everything running, while not knowing what the next day would bring, was truly amazing. I have the best family, we will always be a team even in the toughest times.

Why did you decide to move forward with your wedding during the pandemic? Did you consider postponing it?

Chandler Powell: After being together for almost seven years, we were both ready to be married. Postponing the wedding was something neither of us wanted, in fact we moved the wedding day earlier! Mine and Bindi’s family played a huge part in encouraging us to get married. They all supported us and helped us to feel comfortable with our decision to get married.

You were overcome with emotion when Chandler surprised you with a picnic on what was supposed to be your honeymoon. What are you most grateful for when it comes to Chandler?

Bindi Irwin: Our honeymoon certainly wasn’t what we had originally planned. It was an incredibly stressful time as Australia Zoo was flung into lockdown and we had no idea if or when our doors would be open again. It was heartbreaking and scary for all of us. We spent our honeymoon doing our best to care for our animals and zoo team hoping that things would get brighter. When Chandler surprised me with a picnic in the place we were supposed to get married (before a media helicopter flew in, scaring our animals and forcing us to move) I was overcome with emotion. Chandler is always my constant in life. No matter what is going on in the world he reminds me to find the sunshine in every day. He’s incredible and I feel very blessed to call him my husband.