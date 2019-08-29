



Shelton, 43, is also pretty thrilled to have his girlfriend back on the show — and their chemistry is better than ever. In the sneak peek, he tells one singer, “She put our relationship on the line for you!”

Legend, 40, then jokes, “You’re personally responsible for breaking up one of America’s favorite couples.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Shelton and Stefani began dating in the summer of 2015. “She literally makes my day 100 percent better,” Shelton says in the video, before telling a contestant, “I love your coach.”

The No Doubt frontwoman first joined The Voice as a coach in season 7 and returned for seasons 9 and 12. She acted as an adviser during seasons 8 and 10. However, she rejoined this season as a coach following the surprise exit of Adam Levine, who had been part of the show since its 2011 debut.

“I think we all knew, on the inside of the show, that he was ready to make a move,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight following the announcement. “For a guy like Adam, for him to have even done it as long as he did without wanting to move on to the next thing, is amazing. But I know he’s happy with his decision. Doesn’t mean I am, or any of us [are happy], but at least they were able to soften the blow a little bit and bring Gwen back.”

The Voice premieres on NBC Monday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!