Can you imagine Blake Shelton in a beauty pageant? The country star revealed on Live! With Kelly & Ryan that he nearly gave up singing so that his mother would stop entering him into pageants!

“I hated it so much that I almost didn’t want to be a singer anymore,” Shelton admitted to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on the Friday, November 3, show. “I was like, ‘Mom, I’m good. I don’t like singing. I changed my mind.’ It’s embarrassing! You get beat up when you go to school.”

Apparently his mother, Dorothy, who owned a beauty salon, was “a full on stage mom” when he was only 7, The Voice coach joked, begging the hosts to change the topic. Shelton starting writing songs at 15 and moved to Nashville at 17 — he dropped his first single, “Austin,” when he was 25.

The country star, 41, was on Live! to promote his new album, Texoma Shore, which includes many songs about his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. However, even though the two are both music sensations, they’re not singing to each other around the house, in case you were wondering.

“What are we, The Partridge family or something?” Shelton joked to the hosts. He recently confirmed that his latest single from the album, “Turnin’ Me On,” was written for her. “I’m super proud of it — and it’s not hard to figure out who this song is about,” he said in a press release on Wednesday, November 1.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Shelton explained the first time he played the song for his girlfriend of two years.

“She was there when I was recording a lot of [Texoma Shore] in Oklahoma. So, she would hear this stuff as it was going down,” he told host Seth Meyers on the Wednesday night show. “I remember when I wrote this song and then recorded it, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, here’s another one,’ because I didn’t want to say [‘It’s about you’] … it’s embarrassing! I mean, come on. You don’t want to be like, ‘Hey I wrote a song about you.’ But I did write a song about her!”

While he didn’t tell her he had written the song directly about her, it was easy to figure out — the line “She’s Revlon red” references her campaign with the makeup brand.

