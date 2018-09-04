Keeping Grandma on her toes! Blue Ivy Carter played a hilarious prank on Tina Knowles over breakfast on Tuesday, September 4.

Knowles, 64, documented the funny exchange between her and her granddaughter in an Instagram video captioned, “‘Ham and eggs’ NO hands and eggs ! My grandbaby pranked me !!”

In the clip, the 6-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z can be heard giggling as Bey’s mom starts poking around at her food. “I got this nice breakfast that Blue and McKayla fixed me,” Knowles says as she pans the camera over two plates of food.

“Whoa, I’m going to dig into my eggs,” the businesswoman continued before discovering a tiny plastic hand in her grub. “What is this!” she exclaimed as Blue let out a loud laugh in the background. “What did you do Blue? Oh, my goodness.”

This isn’t the first time Blue has given her grandmother a run for her money. Earlier this year, Knowles attempted to sneak a video of a ballet theatre where the two were attending a show in May — but didn’t get away with it, thanks to the little one.

“We’re in Paris, France, and I’m at the most beautiful theater I’ve ever seen in my life about to look at the ballet,” Knowles said before getting called out by Blue for breaking the rules.

“You’re not supposed to take videos, Grandma,” Blue warned the fashion designer. “You’re not supposed to.”

Knowles gushed over Blue in a September 2017 interview with Us Weekly, just three months after she was promoted to big sister when Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir.

“She’s doing amazing,” Knowles told Us at the time of Blue’s transition. “She’s a big sister and she feeds them and she’s excited. And she feels responsible for them being here because she prayed for them.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!