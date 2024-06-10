Us can hear Steffy Forrester screaming from here. According to The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle, Sinn could be facing trouble in paradise as the writers plant seeds for Finn and Hope to get together.

“Someone might have had a little daydream about smooching the hot doctors. If I were to read the tea leaves, I do think they are, maybe, gearing up for that potential of Hope and Finn coming together,” Noelle told Us Weekly during an exclusive interview at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 6.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) has been Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) love interest since joining the long-running soap in 2020. After fighting with Steffy over how to handle the return of his birth mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) — who once shot both Finn and Steffy — Finn has formed a friendship with Hope as her father, Deacon (Sean Kanan), finds love with Sheila. B&B fans know that Hope and Steffy have been at odds for endless reasons over the years, namely over Liam (Scott Clifton).

So how would fans take it if the women were in another love triangle — but this time, over Finn? “I mean, there might be some people who are excited, but I do know a lot of people who have their favorites who would not take as kindly to the adjustment,” Noelle, 37, admitted.

Thorsten Kaye — who took home the Emmy for his role as Ridge Forrester at Friday’s ceremony — also hinted to Us that there will be more Hope and Finn in the future.

“It sure looks that way, I mean, that’s what we sell, right?” Kaye, 58, told Us when asked about the pairing. “I’m sure even if they don’t get together, it’ll be some kind of fantasy where they get together. You’re gonna see ’em with his shirt off — you have to, the boy works out every day. Let’s not waste it.”

Related: Shocking Soap Opera Exits When soap opera stars leave their roles, it can be as shocking as their shows’ plotlines. Alison Sweeney surprised longtime Days of Our Lives fans in 2014 when she announced she’d be exiting the series after 21 years. “I’ve been on Days of Our Lives since I was 16 years old, and I have never […]

While Kaye thinks the fans willI “be OK with it,” he asked: “What about poor Liam? What’s he gonna do?”

Kaye has been in his fair share of love triangles on the Bold and the Beautiful over the years, but Ridge is currently on solid terms with wife Brooke (OG cast member Katherine Kelly Lang). Kaye joked it’s “not a good TV show” for the couple to stay solid for long.

“We’ll find some reason to disagree and she’ll find someone that she wants to hook up with and then we’ll go from there,” he told Us.

Related: Demi Moore and More Stars Who Got Their Start on Soap Operas Many celebrities have soap operas to thank for launching their careers. Before becoming an Oscar winner, Julianne Moore got her start on As the World Turns in 1988. She portrayed sisters Frannie Hughes and Sabrina Hughes, which scored her a Daytime Emmy in 1988. Moore eventually exited the series to kickstart her film career. Like […]

Ridge and Brooke’s marriage has also had to navigate conflict from Hope and Steffy for years.

“I think the children are probably, you know, once again going to cause trouble and make their little haven a little more tumultuous with all our drama,” Noelle told Us about her onscreen mother and stepfather. “ I do always want a couple to have smooth sailing, at least for a little before it all goes to, you know, hell in a handbasket.”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Jones