Early delivery. Vampire Diaries alum Kayla Ewell welcomed her second child with husband Tanner Novlan prematurely on June 6.

“Hi. 👋🏻 Jones Douglas Novlan. 7 weeks early. 3.9 lbs.” Ewell, 36, captioned a photo of her baby boy’s hand wrapped around her and Novlan’s fingers via Instagram on Sunday, June 12.

“He couldn’t wait to join us,” the “Directionally Challenged” podcast host explained.

The Roswell, New Mexico star, who announced her pregnancy in February, didn’t go into details about delivering her baby ahead of schedule, but she assured followers that all was well despite the schedule change. “We’re still processing all of this but he & I are both healthy and we couldn’t be more excited to have him here with us,” Ewell added.

Her Roswell costars Jason Behr and Michael Trevino each left three red heart emojis on the Instagram post. Trevino, 37, was also on TVD with Ewell, where they played Tyler Lockwood and Vicki Donovan, respectively, and he wasn’t the only Vampire Diaries actor to congratulate her in the comments section.

Former leading lady Nina Dobrev (who portrayed doppelgängers Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce) gushed, “That little hand!”

Actress Sara Canning (who appeared as Jenna Gilbert) added, “Oh goodness! Love to you all!”

Meanwhile, Scarlet Hefner (who played Nora Hildegard) said, “Congratulations 💙.”

Ewell cohosts her podcast with another Mystic Falls High School alum, Candice Accola. The Caroline Forbes-Salvatore actress’ estranged husband Joe King (Us Weekly confirmed in May that the actress filed for divorce.) commented, “Beautiful!! Congratulations and hi Jones!!”

The little boy joins 2-year-old sister Poppy Marie, who was born in July 2019. Shortly before becoming a mom, Ewell shared a nude photo via Instagram that highlighted her baby bump.

“The one piece of advice I’ve been given over & over is to take a picture right before I give birth,” she captioned the au naturel Instagram shot at the time. “I’m in awe of the female body. How it grows, changes and knows exactly what it needs to do. Proud of all the mama’s out there and excited to join the club.”

Before welcoming Jones, the California native revealed that her baby bump was written into her role on ABC’s The Rookie. “As an actor it’s not often you’re pregnancy is written into a role. Huge thank you to all the writers and producers of @therookieabc for embracing motherhood,” she shared via Instagram in May. “What a constant joy it is to work on this show. If you missed this week’s episode, it’s now streaming on @hulu.”

