Entertainment

SNL’s Bowen Yang Claps Back at Claims He ‘Mocked’ Chappell Roan With Viral Moo Deng Sketch

By
Bowen Yang Slams Criticisms That ‘SNL’ Mocked Chappell Roan With Moo Deng Sketch
Bowen Yang and Chappell Roan. Getty Images (2)

Bowen Yang is making it clear that he did not “mock” Chappell Roan during the Saturday Night Live season 50 premiere — despite what some viewers think.

“Oh geeez. ‘Mocks’???” the comedian, 33, shared via his Instagram Story on Sunday, September 29, alongside a Variety article recapping his performance. “If my personal stance and the piece aren’t absolutely clear in terms of supporting her then there it is I guess.”

Yang, who spoke with Roan for an Interview Magazine profile last month, continued: “Everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever. Needing the hose rn.”

The Variety article’s headline read, “‘SNL’ Mocks Chappell Roan as Bowen Yang’s Moo Deng Takes on Crazy Fans,” and plenty of fans online had a similar interpretation of Yang’s “Weekend Update” appearance. During the Saturday, September 28, premiere episode, Yang took the SNL stage dressed as Moo Deng — a baby pygmy hippopotamus from a Thailand zoo that has gone viral on social media.

Related: Stars' Funniest 'SNL' Moments

Colin Jost introduced Yang as Moo Deng, noting that zoo lovers have been throwing things at the hippo to get her attention.

“For the past 10 weeks, I have been going nonstop. Running around, eating lettuce, trying to bite the water from a hose and the response has been overwhelming,” Yang said, eliciting laughs from the crowd. “But it has come to the point where I need to set some boundaries.”

Bowen Yang Slams Criticisms That ‘SNL’ Mocked Chappell Roan With Moo Deng Sketch
Bowen Yang as Moo Dang the hippo and Colin Jost during ‘Weekend Update’ sketch on September 28, 2024. Will Heath/NBC

Yang’s Moo Deng said that his talent is “having a slippery body that bounces” before naming other notable hippos, including “hungry, hungry” and Jada Pinkett Smith’s character from the 2005 animated film Madagascar.

“But now, I’m your favorite hippo’s favorite hippo — and I’m thirsty thirsty,” Yang continued, dressed as the animal. “Trust me, I would not be in this position without my fans … [and] my Moo Deng boo thangs. But the harassment has been intolerable. Oh, my God, they’re throwing shellfish and bananas at me!”

Yang’s comments were immediately compared to Roan, 26, who has referred to herself as “your favorite artists’ favorite artist.” In recent weeks, the “Good Luck Babe” singer has been vocal about enforcing boundaries as her fame continues to grow. (Last month, Roach said she was “scared and tired” of “predatory” fans trying to touch her in public.)

Jost, 42, was quick to acknowledge the comparisons between Moo Deng and Roan as well.

“I have to say, Moo Deng, your life sounds a lot like Chappell Roan’s lately,” he said. “Do you know Chappell Roan?”

Yang replied: “Of course I know Chappell Roan. And, by the way, leave her alone! Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health. We both deserve patience and grace, so stop harassing her and stop throwing shellfish at her.”

Yang’s hippo character continued to show support for Roan, who abruptly dropped out of the All Things Go music festival over the weekend.

“This is what society does,” he said. “It puts young women on pedestals only to knock them down with shellfish.”

