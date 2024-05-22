Bozoma Saint John received her diamond as the newest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Bravo confirmed in May 2024 that Bozoma would join returning RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke for season 14. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly will also return to the Bravo hit as “friends.” The new episodes are currently filming with an expected premiere date later this year.

“There’s a BADASS in the HOUSE! 💎,” Bozoma wrote via Instagram after her casting was confirmed.

Several hours earlier, she hinted at her mindset during this new chapter.

Related: ‘RHOBH’ Confirms Season 14 Cast — Including a Newcomer The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 is expected to start filming this spring with new and returning stars. Season 13 of the Bravo hit, which finished airing in March, starred Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newcomer Annemarie Wiley. As the last remaining OG cast […]

“God’s timing is DIVINE. I never question and I never balk,” Bozoma wrote in an additional Instagram post. “I have faith that what is for me is for me and it’s right on time. “Can I get an AMEN?! I pray that you believe that for yourself too.”

Keep scrolling to meet Bozoma:

Where Is Bozoma Saint John From?

Bozoma was born in Ghana and raised in the United States. She also continues to support charities based in the African country.

Bozoma Saint John Is a Marketing Executive

According to her official website, Bozoma is a “Hall of Fame-inducted” marketing professional, entrepreneur and author. She has previously served as the Global CMO at both Netflix and Endeavor and had additional executive roles at Uber, Apple Music and PepsiCo. In 2021, Bozoma was named Forbes’ World’s Most Influential CMO. She also published a memoir, The Urgent Life, in 2023.

What Is Bozoma Saint John’s Badass Workshop About?

Bozoma also hosts a public online class to “teach the nuances of achieving success when one feels like an outsider and to become their greatest selves,” per a description on her website.

What’s the Biggest Housewives Moment of All Time?

Has Bozoma Saint John Ever Been Married?

Bozoma was married to Peter Saint John from 2003 until his death in 2013. Peter died after a battle with cancer.

Does Bozoma Saint John Have Kids?

Bozoma shared two children with Peter: Daughters Eve and Lael. Eve died as an infant following a premature birth. (According to Bozoma’s memoir, she and Peter rarely spoke about Eve’s loss with their families.)

“I wished on a star for my rainbow baby … and God delivered her,” Bozoma wrote via Instagram in May 2024. “So every time I say her name LA- EL, it’s a Biblical reminder in Hebrew that she belongs to God … and I smile, laugh, and praise in full joy.”