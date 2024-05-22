Garcelle Beauvais has a lot to say about all the recent headlines coming out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills universe — starting with her thoughts on the “new blood” joining the cast.

“It’s going to be fun. I think we’re all excited and we’re all ready to play. I felt like in the past other seasons, we were a little timid,” Garcelle, 57, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 49th Annual Gracie Awards Gala on Tuesday, May 21, at The Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel. “This energy’s great.”

While Bravo has yet to confirm the news, it’s been widely reported that Bozoma Saint John and Amanda de Cadenet will be joining the RHOBH cast for season 14. The reported casting additions come after the departure of Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Dorit Kemsley is also set to return following the news that she and husband PK Kemsley had separated after nine years of marriage.

“I wasn’t shocked, I was disappointed just because it’s sad news,” Garcelle told Us of her castmate, noting it’s a “tough time” when “there are little kids involved.” (Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, share son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8.)

Garcelle admitted she has only “briefly” seen Dorit since the news broke. “I haven’t had a one-on-one with her,” the Bravo star added.

Along with Garcelle and Dorit, RHOBH season 14 is set to see the return of Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke. Garcelle also confirmed that Kathy Hilton is making a “bigger than ever” return to the reality show.

“She has already started,” Garcelle gushed of the Hilton family matriarch. “I love her.”

In addition to spilling the RHOBH tea, Garcelle also told Us about being honored at the Gracie Awards on Tuesday for her 2023 movie Black Girl Missing. The Gracies honor exceptional achievements in media dedicated to women, by women and about women across diverse platforms in news and entertainment.

“It feels amazing. I mean, just the thought of it,” she told Us. “This movie, we were hoping that we’d bring awareness and a few people would watch it.”

Black Girl Missing premiered on Lifetime in March 2023 and tells the story of a mother named Cheryl (Garcelle) on the hunt for her daughter. When the police dismiss the case and focus on the search for a missing white girl instead, Cheryl recruits a community of amateur internet sleuths to help.

“It sort of blew up and became this thing that was trending. The night [it aired], its numbers were incredible. We’re winning awards,” Garcelle said. “I think when you do something from the heart, what comes is just divine.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams