Kathy Hilton wants to ensure The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion is “hunky dory,” so she stopped by the set.

“Kathy Hilton makes a special appearance during the #RHOBH Reunion,” a post on Bravo’s Instagram on Saturday, January 27, read. “Coming soon.”

In the photo, Kathy, 64, wore a sequined knee-length skirt and a matching cape as she posed outside a trailer. The door to the holding room was open, so a “Kathy Hilton” sign on RHOBH letterhead was visible.

The RHOBH stars began filming their tell-all reunion on Friday, January 26. According to a seating chart shared by Bravo, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newbie Annemarie Wiley will all be in attendance.

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now? It turns out some diamonds aren’t forever! While some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been a part of the Bravo hit since season 1 (looking at you, Kyle Richards), others have exited the series and moved on. The sixth installment in the Real Housewives franchise was announced in March 2010 and aired its first […]

Kathy, who is Kyle’s older sister, appeared on RHOBH as a “friend” for seasons 11 and 12 before deciding to walk away from the franchise.

“No, I’m doing Paris in Love,” she told E! News in July 2023, officially confirming her series departure in favor of daughter Paris Hilton’s Peacock show. “But I know it’s going to be great. It’s always interesting and fun and lots of drama.”

Kathy’s last season of RHOBH ultimately spurned a falling out with Kyle, 55, after the cast’s trip to Aspen. Kathy later told Us that she wasn’t yearning to film more episodes of the Bravo hit.

“If it’s [the] same exact cast? Absolutely not,” Kathy told Us at BravoCon 2022 about what it would take to come back to the show. “I’m just a friend, so it doesn’t matter. … I don’t ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a little bit.”

Related: Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Feud Ends: Their Drama Explained Keeping it in the family? Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton‘s relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years — and filming season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn’t any different. The tension between the sisters came to a head during a cast trip to Aspen in a […]

RHOBH season 13 is currently airing on Bravo with Kyle’s marriage drama front and center. (Us confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky, who share four daughters, had separated.)

“When I first saw [the news] … it broke my heart,” Kathy told Today in November 2023. “Kyle — believe it or not — is the youngest, but she’s [also] the strongest and the bossiest. There’s no way Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it.”

After Kathy’s comments made headlines, Kyle texted Mauricio, 53, about what was said.

“I’m like, ‘I know you’re going to see this,’ and he’s like, ‘I just saw. I’m not even looking at these things anymore. I’m not going to do any deep dives,’” Kyle told pal Teddi Mellencamp during an Extra interview. “Here’s the thing, the truth is, my sisters have been very supportive by offering their support, texting me, calling me, but I haven’t shared with my sisters anything about really what’s going on in my marriage, to be honest. I tend to keep to myself when I’m going through a difficult time.”

Kyle and Kathy have another sister, Kim Richards, who was a former RHOBH Housewife. She also made a cameo on season 13.