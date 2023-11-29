Kyle Richards Texted Mauricio Umansky About Kathy Hilton Comments

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards had a conversation with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky about her sister Kathy Hilton’s recent comments on their marriage.

During a Monday, November 27, interview with Today, Hilton, 64, was asked whether she thinks Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, will reconcile.

“There’s no way Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it,” Hilton replied.

Richards reacted to her sister’s remarks while speaking to Extra special correspondent and former costar Teddi Mellencamp on Tuesday, November 28.

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

“When she said that, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s just going to start a whole thing too,’ and actually I texted [Mauricio],” Richards shared. “I’m like, ‘I know you’re going to see this,’ and he’s like, ‘I just saw. I’m not even looking at these things anymore. I’m not going to do any deep dives.’”

Richards added that while it’s “upsetting” to see her personal life make headlines, she doesn’t think her sister was trying to cause trouble. Mellencamp, 42, agreed that there “wasn’t anything malicious” about Hilton’s commentary.

Richards and Hilton butted heads during season 12 of RHOBH, which aired last year. Things came to a head during a September 2022 episode when Lisa Rinna claimed that Hilton said she wanted to “destroy Kyle and her family” in an offscreen conversation.

Related: Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s 'RHOBH' Season 12 Drama Explained Keeping it in the family? Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton‘s relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years — and filming season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn’t any different. The tension between the sisters came to a head during a cast trip to Aspen in a […]

Despite the drama, Richards told Mellencamp on Tuesday that Hilton and her other sister, Kim Richards, have been there for her as she navigates her separation from Umansky.

“Here’s the thing, the truth is, my sisters have been very supportive by offering their support, texting me, calling me, but I haven’t shared with my sisters anything about really what’s going on in my marriage, to be honest,” she said. “I tend to keep to myself when I’m going through a difficult time.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Richards and Umansky had split after 27 years of marriage. Shortly thereafter, the duo confirmed they’d had “the most challenging” year of their relationship via a joint Instagram statement.

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Honest Quotes About Their Separation Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have shared insight into their sudden split after 27 years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that the couple were taking time apart. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source revealed at […]

Although Richards and Umansky’s future as a couple is unclear, the pair reunited for Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday, November 23.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“We get along, we don’t argue, so it was actually nice,” Richards told Mellencamp of spending the holiday with Umansky. “We had our friends over, a couple friends, and our girls were there. … I never expected to be in this position in a million years, you know that — and obviously it’s not ideal — but I feel proud of the way we are navigating through this difficult time.”

Richards and Umansky share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather to Richards’ daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.