Kyle Richards Texted Mauricio Umansky About Kathy Hilton Comments

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards had a conversation with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky about her sister Kathy Hilton’s recent comments on their marriage.
During a Monday, November 27, interview with Today, Hilton, 64, was asked whether she thinks Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, will reconcile.
“There’s no way Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it,” Hilton replied.
Richards reacted to her sister’s remarks while speaking to Extra special correspondent and former costar Teddi Mellencamp on Tuesday, November 28.
“When she said that, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s just going to start a whole thing too,’ and actually I texted [Mauricio],” Richards shared. “I’m like, ‘I know you’re going to see this,’ and he’s like, ‘I just saw. I’m not even looking at these things anymore. I’m not going to do any deep dives.’”
Richards added that while it’s “upsetting” to see her personal life make headlines, she doesn’t think her sister was trying to cause trouble. Mellencamp, 42, agreed that there “wasn’t anything malicious” about Hilton’s commentary.
Richards and Hilton butted heads during season 12 of RHOBH, which aired last year. Things came to a head during a September 2022 episode when Lisa Rinna claimed that Hilton said she wanted to “destroy Kyle and her family” in an offscreen conversation.
Despite the drama, Richards told Mellencamp on Tuesday that Hilton and her other sister, Kim Richards, have been there for her as she navigates her separation from Umansky.
“Here’s the thing, the truth is, my sisters have been very supportive by offering their support, texting me, calling me, but I haven’t shared with my sisters anything about really what’s going on in my marriage, to be honest,” she said. “I tend to keep to myself when I’m going through a difficult time.”
Us Weekly confirmed in July that Richards and Umansky had split after 27 years of marriage. Shortly thereafter, the duo confirmed they’d had “the most challenging” year of their relationship via a joint Instagram statement.
Although Richards and Umansky’s future as a couple is unclear, the pair reunited for Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday, November 23.
“We get along, we don’t argue, so it was actually nice,” Richards told Mellencamp of spending the holiday with Umansky. “We had our friends over, a couple friends, and our girls were there. … I never expected to be in this position in a million years, you know that — and obviously it’s not ideal — but I feel proud of the way we are navigating through this difficult time.”
Richards and Umansky share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather to Richards’ daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.