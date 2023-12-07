Kim Richards advocated for Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s reconciliation after their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 feud.

“I do believe — I’m going to get emotional — life is just too short to fight,” Kim, 59, shared on the Wednesday, December 6, episode of the Bravo show. “It just is not worth it. It bothers me.”

Kyle, 54, and Kathy’s relationship has been full of ups and downs for years, but things got extra rocky between them after Kathy had an alleged meltdown during a cast trip to Aspen on the 2022 season.

Lisa Rinna, a RHOBH cast member at the time, claimed that Kathy had threatened to take down Kyle and other women on the show.

“I want you guys to fix it somehow,” Kim told Kyle during Wednesday’s RHOBH episode, during a tearful hug. “It can be so short.”

Kyle, for her part, said she doesn’t even know “how we got here.” She added, “I mean, I was having a good time with her, and I only had good intentions wanting her to be in the group. I don’t really know how this happened.”

From Kim’s point of view, both Kyle and Kathy “could have done something a little different.” She added, “In the moment, you don’t see that. … We all can make different decisions and everything is a lesson.”

Kyle noted that she “has to take a step back” before waiting “for the right time” to reconcile.

During her confessional, Kyle confessed that she’s upset about “all the time we are losing” as a family.

“We would normally all be together during these times,” she continued. “We’d all be close. … And that makes me sad.”

While the aftermath of their fight has been chronicled during RHOBH season 13 — which filmed late last year — Kyle and Kathy have since reconciled.

They first reunited, surprisingly in Aspen, to celebrate their niece’s wedding in June. Kathy was the one who apologized, as captured in an Instagram Video by Kyle’s eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie.

“I’m sorry. It wasn’t your fault. It was not your fault,” Kathy said in the clip, Kyle joked to “get the video” of the apology. Kathy added, “It’s not your fault. It was not your fault. I was just being sad.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.